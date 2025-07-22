ITR-1 to ITR-5: Find out which income tax form you would need as you file your return

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season is back, taxpayers are busy arranging their documents to be able to file their return on time i.e., before Sept 15, 2025. Among other things, taxpayers are meant to use the correct income tax return filing form and file their return accordingly.

Here, we give a lowdown on the key income tax forms and which taxpayers must use as they file their tax returns.

ITR 2025: Tax Return forms - A roundup ITR1 (Sahaj): This income tax form is primarily used by the taxpayers whose income is lower than ₹50 lakh during the financial year and income comes mainly from salary, one house property, family pension income, agricultural income, long term capital gain and other sources, including savings accounts, interest from deposits, interest from income tax refund, any other interest income.

Also Read | ITR filing FY 2024-25: These documents are a must before you start your return

But one should make sure that it is not filed by an individual whose total income exceeds ₹50 lakh, is a director in a company, is an NRI or has income from more than one house property.

ITR 2: Now if you are not eligible to file ITR-1, you can file your return using ITR-2 if you do not have income from profit and gains of business or profession and also do not have income from profits and gains of business or profession in the nature of interest, salary, bonus or commission or remuneration received from a partnership firm.

But make sure you do not file ITR-2 if your income includes income from profit and gains from business or profession and has income in form of interest, salary, bonus or commission.

ITR 3: This tax return form is meant to be used by taxpayers or HUF who has income under the head ― profits or gains of business or profession and who is not eligible to file Form ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 or ITR-4 (Sugam). In other words, all freelancers, self-employed persons can file tax returns under ITR-3.

ITR 4 (Sugam): This tax return form is meant to be filed by someone whose income does not exceed ₹50 lakh during the FY. The main income from business and profession is computed on a presumptive basis under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE and long-term capital gain under section 112A not exceeding Rs.1.25 lakhs.

Also Read | Income tax department urges taxpayers to disclose foreign assets in ITR

But make sure you do not filed return with ITR-4 if you are a resident but not ordinarily resident or non-resident Indian, has income exceeding ₹50 lakh, short term capital gains, long term capital gains under section 112A exceeding ₹1.25 lakh, has agricultural income in excess of ₹5,000 or has income from more than one house property or is a director in a company.

ITR 5: This tax return filing form is to be filed by firm and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP) and Body of Individuals (BOI) (which also include trusts like private trust/ private discretionary trust / gratuity trust / PF Trust which are not eligible to file Form ITR-7), Artificial juridical person referred to in section 2(31)(vii), Local Authority and societies.