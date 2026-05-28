ITR-2 filing begins: Who should file, who cannot – Check eligibility, exclusions, deadlines

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday started online filing of ITR-2 for the assessment year 2026-27 on its e-filing portal. The form essentially meant for individuals and HUFs who do not earn income from business or profession, but have income from capital gains and other specified sources.
The I-T Department said in a post on X, "Online filing and Excel utility for ITR-2 for AY 2026-27 are now enabled on the e-filing portal."
Here's a look at the eligibility criteria for ITR-2:
ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs who do not earn any income from business or profession, but have other types of income such as:
ITR-2 cannot be filed by individuals or HUFs whose total income includes earnings from business or profession. It is also not applicable to taxpayers having income of the following nature:
The department had, on May 15, enabled online filing of ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam), which are filed by small and medium taxpayers, for the assessment year 2026-27. These forms for filing ITRs for income earned in the 2025-26 fiscal were notified on March 30.
ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.
Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh, and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest) and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year. It also allows reporting of long-term capital gains (LTCG) of ₹1.25 lakh a year.
Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)) having a total annual income up to ₹50 lakh and income from business and profession.
One of the key developments this year is the gradual activation of both online filing and Excel-based utilities form-wise, instead of all forms being enabled together.
The utilities for ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 are now available in the “Downloads” section of the income tax e-filing portal. With both online filing and Excel utilities enabled, taxpayers can now begin filing their income tax returns.
The last date for filing income tax returns by individual taxpayers in ITR-1 and ITR-2 is July 31, while for non-audit taxpayers filing ITR-4, the deadline is August 31.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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