ITR-3 vs ITR-4: Who can file, who cannot and how to choose right return form

ITR-3 is for individuals and HUFs reporting business or professional income, as well as income from salary, house property, capital gains or other sources. ITR-4 is for resident individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLPs) that opt for the taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE.

Sheetal Goel
Published25 Jun 2026, 12:09 PM IST
ITR-3 vs ITR-4: Which income tax return form should you choose? (AI-Generated Image)
ITR-3 vs ITR-4: Which income tax return form should you choose? (AI-Generated Image)

As the income tax return filing season progresses for AY2026-27, taxpayers with business or professional income need to carefully determine whether they should file ITR-3 or ITR-4.

ITR-3 is for individuals and HUFs reporting business or professional income, as well as income from salary, house property, capital gains or other sources. ITR-4, on the other hand, is for resident individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLPs) opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE.

Who should file ITR-3?

ITR-3 is meant for individuals and HUFs that earn income from business or profession and do not opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under the Income Tax Act.

Taxpayers who calculate business or professional income based on actual books of accounts generally use this form. It applies to both tax-audit and non-tax-audit cases where presumptive taxation provisions are not being used.

Apart from business income, taxpayers filing ITR-3 can also report income from multiple sources, including salary, house property, capital gains, dividends, interest income, lottery winnings and remuneration or interest received as a partner in a partnership firm.

Who cannot use ITR-3?

ITR-3 is not meant for taxpayers who do not have income from business, profession or partnership firms.

Further, companies, LLPs, charitable or religious trusts, local authorities, associations of persons (AOPs), and bodies of individuals (BOIs) are not permitted to use this return form.

Taxpayers who are not eligible to file ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4 are generally required to file ITR-3, provided they have income from business or profession.

Also Read | Difference between ITR-1 and ITR-4: Who should file which form?

Who should file ITR-4?

ITR-4, also known as Sugam, is designed for resident individuals, HUFs and partnership firms (excluding LLPs) that opt for presumptive taxation under Sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE of the Income-tax Act,1961.

The presumptive taxation scheme allows eligible taxpayers to declare income at a prescribed percentage of turnover or receipts without maintaining detailed books of accounts. The scheme significantly reduces compliance requirements for small businesses and professionals.

However, ITR-4 is available only if the taxpayer's total income does not exceed 50 lakh during the financial year.

In addition to presumptive business or professional income, taxpayers filing ITR-4 can report income from salary or pension, up to two house properties, interest income, dividend income, family pension, agricultural income up to 5,000 and long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to 1.25 lakh.

Who cannot use ITR-4?

Taxpayers cannot use ITR-4 if they are directors of a company, hold unlisted equity shares, earn income from foreign assets or foreign sources or have signing authority in overseas bank accounts.

The form is also unavailable to taxpayers with short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains under Section 112A exceeding 1.25 lakh, income taxed at special rates, deferred tax liability on ESOPs, or losses that need to be carried forward.

Similarly, taxpayers with total income exceeding 50 lakh or income from certain foreign retirement benefit accounts covered under Section 89A cannot file ITR-4.

Also Read | Want to avoid TDS on interest income? Know Form 15G and Form 15H rules

What are key differences between ITR‑3 and ITR‑4?

ParticularsITR-3ITR-4 (Sugam)
Eligible TaxpayersIndividuals and HUFsResident Individuals, Resident HUFs and Firms (other than LLPs)
Business IncomeRegular business/professional incomePresumptive income under Sections 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE
Income LimitNo specific limitTotal income up to 50 lakh
Salary Income AllowedYesYes
House Property IncomeYesUp to two house properties
Capital GainsAllowedOnly LTCG under Section 112A up to 1.25 lakh
Foreign Assets/Foreign IncomeAllowed to reportNot permitted
Partner's Interest/Remuneration from FirmAllowedNot applicable in most cases
Carry Forward of LossesAllowedNot allowed
Directors in CompaniesCan file if otherwise eligibleCannot file
Unlisted Equity SharesAllowedNot allowed
Suitable ForBusinesses and professionals maintaining books of accountsSmall businesses and professionals using presumptive taxation
Complexity LevelDetailed return formSimplified return form

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Income Tax ReturnPresumptive Taxation SchemeITR FormITR
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