New ITR-4 form introduces mandatory investment disclosure for presumptive taxpayers: Here's how to file step-by-step

To file ITR-4 for AY 2026-27, visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal, verify details, enter income and deductions, validate the form, and submit using Aadhaar OTP or EVC. Eligibility includes earning under 50 lakh from business, with specific conditions for freelancers and property owners.

Garvit Bhirani
Published26 Apr 2026, 07:04 PM IST
New ITR-4 form: Here's how to file step-by-step (Representational image)
New ITR-4 form: Here's how to file step-by-step (Representational image)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced a major change in the revised ITR-4 (Sugam) by making investment disclosure compulsory for taxpayers choosing the presumptive taxation scheme.

The updated form applies to resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and firms other than LLPs whose total income is up to 50 lakh. It covers those earning business or professional income under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, and 44AE, along with long-term capital gains from equity shares up to 1.25 lakh.

Under the “Financial Particulars of the Business” section, CBDT has added a new field that requires taxpayers to report their investments held up to March 31, 2026. This marks the first time such disclosure has been made mandatory for ITR-4 filers under the presumptive taxation scheme.

The new rule will be applicable for income tax return filing in 2026 for Assessment Year 2026–27 (Financial Year 2025–26). In the previous assessment year, taxpayers were not required to provide these investment details in the ITR-4 form.

Step-by-step guide to file new ITR-4

  1. Collect all required documents such as bank statements, AIS/TIS, PAN, Aadhaar, and Form 26AS before starting the filing process.

2. Visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal and log in using your credentials.

3. Go to ‘e-File’ > ‘Income Tax Returns’ > ‘File Income Tax Return’.

4. Choose the correct Assessment Year (for example, AY 2026–27 for FY 2025–26) and select the ‘Online’ filing mode.

Also Read | ITR: Rebate under Section 87A — Check eligibility, limit and rules explained

5. Check and confirm your general details, including personal profile, employment type, and business information.

6. Enter your income details based on the applicable presumptive taxation section:

Section 44AD: 8% or 6% of turnover

Section 44ADA: 50% of gross receipts

Section 44AE: For transport business taxpayers

7. Fill in eligible deductions under sections like 80C, 80D, and others as applicable.

Also Read | HRA exemption rules: I-T Dept explains factors that determine tax savings

8. Review taxes already paid, including TDS, TCS, and Advance Tax, using Form 26AS and AIS.

9. Validate the form to check for any errors. The portal will automatically calculate your tax liability.

10. If additional tax needs to be paid, click on ‘Pay Now’. If no tax is due, continue to the next step.

Also Read | Income-tax returns: What is the difference between exemption, deduction, rebate?

11. Submit the return and complete verification using Aadhaar OTP, Net Banking, or Electronic Verification Code (EVC).

12. After successful filing, download the ITR-V acknowledgement and keep it safely for future reference.

Who can file it and who can't?

ITR-4 (Sugam) can be filed by resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and partnership firms (excluding LLPs) who opt for the presumptive taxation scheme. To be eligible, the taxpayer’s total income should not exceed 50 lakh. The form is mainly meant for those earning income from business or profession under Sections 44AD, 44AE, or 44ADA, along with other sources such as interest income, family pension, and similar earnings.

Taxpayers with agricultural income up to 5,000 and ownership of not more than two house properties can also use this form. Additionally, individuals with Long Term Capital Gains under Section 112A can file ITR-4, provided the LTCG does not exceed 1.25 lakh and there is no capital gains or business loss to be carried forward or adjusted.

Freelancers engaged in eligible professions can also choose this scheme if their gross receipts are within 50 lakh. However, if income from salary, house property, or other sources exceeds 50 lakh, ITR-4 cannot be filed for Assessment Year 2026–27.

Similarly, a person who is a director in a company, has invested in unlisted equity shares, or has any brought forward or carry-forward loss under the head of business or capital gains is not eligible to file ITR-4 for AY 2026–27.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

Presumptive Taxation SchemeCBDTIncome Tax Return
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