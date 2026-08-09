ITR-5 online and offline utilities released for AY 2026-27: Know who can file this form, key deadlines and more

The Income Tax Department has released the online and offline utilities for filing ITR-5 for assessment year (AY) 2026-27. The online utility was made available on 5 August, while the latest version of the offline utility was released on 7 August.
ITR-5 is applicable to persons other than individuals, HUFs, companies and those required to file Form ITR-7. The form is primarily used by entities such as firms, limited liability partnerships (LLPs), associations of persons (AOPs), bodies of individuals (BOIs), cooperative societies and certain trusts.
The ITR-5 form can be used by the following taxpayers:
However, certain trusts, political parties, institutions and colleges that are required to file returns under sections 139(4A), 139(4B) or 139(4D) must use ITR-7 instead of ITR-5.
For AY 2026-27, the applicable deadline depends on whether the taxpayer is required to get its accounts audited.
The online utility allows taxpayers to prepare and submit their ITR-5 directly on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. It can use information that is already pre-filled in the return, reducing the need to enter certain details manually.
On the other hand, the offline utility can be downloaded and installed on a computer. Taxpayers can prepare their return without needing to remain connected to the internet throughout the process. Once the return is prepared, the utility generates a JSON file, which can then be uploaded to the e-filing portal for submission.
The department also provides an Excel-based utility, which is a type of offline utility that uses Microsoft Excel. This is different from the standalone offline application.
The Income Tax Department has released the offline ITR-5 utility for Windows and Mac, along with an Excel-based version for AY 2026-27.
The standard offline utility is Version 1.0.0, while the Mac version is also Version 1.0.0. The Excel-based utility is Version 1.3, while its first version was released on 7 July.
The department has also updated the technical files required for preparing and validating the return. The latest JSON Schema was released on 5 August, while its first version was issued on 7 July. A Schema Change Document (Version 1.1) and the applicable validation requirements have also been made available.
For taxpayers who prefer to file without using the online form, these offline options allow them to prepare ITR-5 on their computer and generate the required JSON file for uploading to the e-filing portal.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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