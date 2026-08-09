ITR-5 online and offline utilities released for AY 2026-27: Know who can file this form, key deadlines and more

The Income Tax Department has released the online and offline utilities for filing ITR-5 for assessment year (AY) 2026-27. The online utility was made available on 5 August, while the latest version of the offline utility was released on 7 August.

ITR-5 is applicable to persons other than individuals, HUFs, companies and those required to file Form ITR-7. The form is primarily used by entities such as firms, limited liability partnerships (LLPs), associations of persons (AOPs), bodies of individuals (BOIs), cooperative societies and certain trusts.

Who can file ITR-5? The ITR-5 form can be used by the following taxpayers:

Firms and limited liability partnerships (LLPs)

Associations of Persons (AOPs) and Bodies of Individuals (BOIs)

Artificial Juridical Persons (AJPs)

Local authorities

Certain representative assessees

Cooperative societies

Societies registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, or under any other state law

Trusts that are not required to file ITR-7

Estate of a deceased person

Estate of an insolvent person

Business trusts covered under section 139(4E)

Investment funds covered under section 139(4F) However, certain trusts, political parties, institutions and colleges that are required to file returns under sections 139(4A), 139(4B) or 139(4D) must use ITR-7 instead of ITR-5.

Also Read | Who is required to file ITR by 31 August? Check eligibility and applicable forms

What are the ITR-5 filing deadlines? For AY 2026-27, the applicable deadline depends on whether the taxpayer is required to get its accounts audited.

Business/profession income without tax audit: 31 August

Cases requiring tax audit: 31 October

Transfer pricing audit report (Form 3CEB): 30 November Online vs offline utility: What is the difference? The online utility allows taxpayers to prepare and submit their ITR-5 directly on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. It can use information that is already pre-filled in the return, reducing the need to enter certain details manually.

On the other hand, the offline utility can be downloaded and installed on a computer. Taxpayers can prepare their return without needing to remain connected to the internet throughout the process. Once the return is prepared, the utility generates a JSON file, which can then be uploaded to the e-filing portal for submission.

The department also provides an Excel-based utility, which is a type of offline utility that uses Microsoft Excel. This is different from the standalone offline application.

What has the Income Tax Department released for ITR-5? The Income Tax Department has released the offline ITR-5 utility for Windows and Mac, along with an Excel-based version for AY 2026-27.

The standard offline utility is Version 1.0.0, while the Mac version is also Version 1.0.0. The Excel-based utility is Version 1.3, while its first version was released on 7 July.

The department has also updated the technical files required for preparing and validating the return. The latest JSON Schema was released on 5 August, while its first version was issued on 7 July. A Schema Change Document (Version 1.1) and the applicable validation requirements have also been made available.

For taxpayers who prefer to file without using the online form, these offline options allow them to prepare ITR-5 on their computer and generate the required JSON file for uploading to the e-filing portal.