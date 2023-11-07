Money
It’s a sham! How to spot the Ulips sold as mutual funds
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 8 min read 07 Nov 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Summary
- Among other disadvantages, Ulips have a lock-in period and poor insurance coverage.
RLast month, the news of a helpdesk at an Austrian airport for misguided passengers bound for Australia created ripples on social media. Fact-checking websites went into an overdrive after the news went viral and people began making enquiries, believing it to be true. It turned out there was no such helpdesk; the news was based on a satirical advertisement put up at the Austrian airport and memes on this had gone viral. While the news turned out to be fake, it essayed the influence of advertising and marketing in shaping people’s decisions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less