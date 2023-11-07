It’s a sham! How to spot the Ulips sold as mutual funds

To be sure, Ulips combine two products—insurance and investments. The premium amount paid by a policyholder is divided between insurance and investments after first deducting various costs. For instance, there is a mortality charge that is associated with insurance. Insurers deduct all such charges from the premium before investing the balance amount in equity, debt, or hybrid fund categories. So, for every ₹100 paid as premium, about ₹10 goes into the insurance and other costs . The remaining is invested in a Ulip fund from which fund management charges (FMC) are deducted. FMC is capped at 1.35% of the premium amount. The policyholder can switch between the various investment funds offered by the company but cannot port to funds offered by other companies. Each Ulip offers a fixed number of switches that can be done in a year for free.

