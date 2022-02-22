The Union Budget 2022 had something for high networth non-resident Indians (NRIs) selling real estate in India. The finance minister has proposed to cap the surcharge rate on long-term capital gains (LTCGs) at 15% arising on the transfer of any long-term capital assets. The aim is to bring parity with the surcharge rate on LTCGs tax from different assets. At present, LTCGs on the transfer of real estate assets attract a surcharge of as high as 37% in the case income of the individual taxpayers exceeding the threshold of ₹5 crore in a financial year, whereas surcharge on LTCGs from listed securities is already capped at 15%. A large number of NRI’s property sellers fall within the bracket of the current applicable surcharge ranging as high as 37%. Additionally, NRIs have to bear tax deducted at source (TDS) on the entire property value and not just the gains. Bringing in a cap on the surcharge rate to 15% on the LTCGs would provide a huge relief. The gains add up to about 4.5% on the taxation front. Let’s look at the tax implications that NRI property sellers need to deal with:

TDS under Section 195: The TDS must be deducted at the time of making any payment to an NRI. The information about the TDS being deducted and the rate at which it was deducted should be mentioned in the sale document between the NRI seller and the buyer. The TDS deducted by the buyer should be deposited through challan no./ ITNS281 for TDS payment on or before the 7th of the month following the one in which TDS has been deducted. The TDS can be deposited through banks that are authorized by the Government of India or the Income Tax (IT) Department to collect direct taxes.

Property buyers should also first obtain TAN under section 203A of the IT Act, 1961 before deducting the TDS. TAN can be obtained by filling up Form 49B and applying for it. Also, note that the seller cannot apply for a lower TDS certificate without having the buyer’s TAN.However, it may be noted that the surcharge starting financial year 2022, or 1 April, will come down as per Union budget proposal. It is important to remember that the above deductions are made on the entire payment and not on the gain. For instance, for property worth ₹6 crore (which is > ₹5 crore), the applicable TDS rate will be 28.496%. Once the surcharge rate gets capped at 15%, the highest effective TDS rate will be 23.92%, instead of 28.496% at present, which means a saving of above 4.5% for NRIs.

Remittance of assets by NRO/PIO: NRI or a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) may remit an amount up to $1 million, per financial year, out of the balances held in his non-resident ordinary (NRO) rupee account / sale proceeds of assets (inclusive of assets acquired by way of inheritance of settlement). Initially, the sale proceeds should be credited to the NRO account. If the seller can convince the bank that the property was acquired through his or her international funds or the payment for the acquisition of the property was made through his/her NRE account then they can transfer funds from NRO to NRE and repatriate the same.

Also, note that the seller would require a copy of the registered sale deed to make the remittance. This point is very critical to keep in mind when the registry is happening towards the financial year-end or March-end. The seller can miss the yearly limit if a scanned copy of the registered sale deed is not shared with the bank. We believe, for NRIs looking to sell their property, taking advantage of the reduced surcharge of 15% on capital gains, starting April 2021 will be very beneficial.

Rakesh Agarwal is senior vice president at India Sotheby’s International Realty.

