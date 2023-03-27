It’s best to avoid homes under construction

In a recent research note, ICICI Securities pointed out that home prices had risen by around 7% between December 2021 and December 2022, after remaining stagnant from 2017-18 to 2021-22. Along with this, home loan interest rates have risen from around 6.5% from a year back to around 9% now. One year back, the equated monthly installment (EMI ) on a home loan of ₹60 lakh—to be repaid over 20 years—would have worked out to ₹44,734. Now it works out to ₹53,984, which is more than a fifth higher. The point being that it has become more expensive to buy a home than it was a year back. This has led to real estate agents hawking pre-construction and under-construction homes much more than they did in the past. I say this from the limited evidence of seeing a lot of Instagram reels made by such agents.

