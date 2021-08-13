It’s better to invest more when your responsibilities are fewer

Among asset classes, equity comes at the higher end of the spectrum of investments and gets classified as high risk. That is where you are currently investing. But if you are investing in stocks, make sure you do it after understanding the stock markets and the stocks you are investing, and not merely on hearsay. Alternatively, equity mutual funds are a good option, where you can start monthly investment via a systematic investment plan (SIP). You can keep equity as an asset class for investments, provided you have risk tolerance and a long-term investment objective.