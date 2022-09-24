It’s important to always have some contingency funds1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 06:08 PM IST
I will be retiring in a year’s time with a monthly pension of Rs
I will be retiring in a year’s time with a monthly pension of Rs
Listen to this article
I will be retiring in a year’s time with a monthly pension of Rs. 71,000, and a fund of ₹40 lakh. I have no liabilities and have health cover by CGHS. I live in my own house. Please suggest what would be the best safe investments for me. I also have a PPF account running on extended maturity {15+ years}.