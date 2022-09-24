It’s important to always have some contingency funds

If the pension of Rs.71,000 is reasonable to take care of your monthly expenses, you can work on a good investment plan for ₹40 lakh that will help you grow the money along with limited risk. Even though you are well placed in other aspects like your own house and health insurance, it would be good to keep aside some contingency funds in a fixed deposit. This will help you to always have some liquidity in place and you need not disturb your other investments in case of any emergency.

