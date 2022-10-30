It’s not time for long duration bond funds yet

Let us look at an analogy. You are caught in city traffic, and are driving at a very slow pace. The jam clears. Then you gather speed, say 40 kmph, but you don’t hit 100 kmph as you are still in the city. You would hit 100 kmph on the highway. Coming to our scenario, the RBI is expected to hike rates in the 7 December review meeting. This is already discounted i.e. it is reflected in the price. In the next meeting on 8 February 2023, there may or may not be a rate hike, depending on the situation. That is expected to be the last rate hike in this cycle. Though the RBI has called an unscheduled MPC meeting on 3 November 2022, it seems more of procedural nature to discuss the explanation to Parliament on inflation breaching 6% limit.