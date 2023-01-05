It’s time for senior citizens to lock the 8% rate on SCSS

Take note that interest from SCSS is taxed at income tax (I-T) slab rates, as is the case with FDs. This can significantly prune down the final returns for those in higher tax brackets. As a general rule, financial planners advise those in the 30% tax bracket (having income above ₹10 lakh) against investing in products that are taxed at the I-T slab level. Senior citizens get a deduction up to ₹50,000 on interest income earned from small savings schemes and banks and post office deposits.