It’s time to claim your forgotten deposits kept with banks3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 10:17 PM IST
- The reasons for such unclaimed deposits with banks are varied but there is no time limit for filing your claims
Listen to this article
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been running an ad campaign with actor Amitabh Bachchan urging people to get back their unclaimed deposits from banks. As of March 2021, such deposits totalling ₹39,264 crore are lying in the RBI’s Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) .