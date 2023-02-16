It’s time to move money out of your savings bank account

Do sweep-in accounts attract any penalty for not maintaining the minimum average balance in the SB account or for premature withdrawal from an FD? “These do not have penalties for premature withdrawal, which is what makes them attractive. However, if you frequently withdraw from the FD, you will lose out on interest. This is because the interest is calculated for the number of days the FD was with the bank." says Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar. For example, if it was a 1-year FD but you withdrew the sum within 45 days, then interest applicable will be only for 45 days. As regards the SB account, you will be charged a penalty if the balance in it dips below the minimum mandated, even after liquidating all the FDs.

