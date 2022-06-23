It’s time to start the prep work for filing your tax returns

Salaried and other income: Usually, a salaried employee gets into action only after receiving Form 16 from his employer. However, it is advisable to keep a few documents such as monthly salary receipts and details regarding all allowances and tax exemptions ready beforehand. If you have interest income, then to avail the benefit under section 80TTA, you must have a bank statement for interest on savings account, an interest income statement for fixed deposits and a TDS certificate from the bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}