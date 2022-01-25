It’s time to take a fresh look at the new tax regime

Typically, an employee is expected to make a declaration to the employer at the start of a financial year as to which exemptions and deductions they would like to claim. Based on this declaration, the employer deducts TDS (tax deducted at source). During the last financial year (FY 2020-21), most employers pre-selected the old tax regime for employees, unless the employee made an express request for the new tax regime. Why would the employer pre-empt the old regime for the employee? This is because a large number of employees claim HRA (house rent allowance) or opt for reimbursements for telephone and/or broadband, fuel and several other eligible benefits. Also, many of them pay insurance premiums (56% of the filers on clear paid health insurance premium in FY 2020-21). Nearly everyone contributes to employee provident fund (EPF) (eligible as a deduction under section 80C), since this is mandated by law. Employers could see that employees benefited from being in the old regime.

