I’ve never been an impulse buyer—until now

Sometimes, says Jay Ritter, professor of finance at the University of Florida, rather than cutting back on big purchases during periods of high inflation, we actually end up spending more. In a way, he says, we’re trying to “lock in" prices now on these long-desired items. We worry that if we wait another year to hit the button, then we’ll only end up handing over more cash. This explains why so many of my friends are deciding they might as well go ahead and upgrade the apartment furniture or purchase the pricey plane ticket. If they wait another few months, they’ll just end up paying more.