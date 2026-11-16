Jaipur restaurant fined ₹10,000 for rounding off a bill by 50 paise: What customers should know

A Jaipur resident’s family dinner on Valentine’s Day turned into a consumer dispute after a restaurant allegedly added 50 paise to his bill without his consent.

The Jaipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has now ordered the restaurant to refund the 50 paise and pay ₹10,000 as compensation and litigation costs, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Why did the consumer approach the commission? The 50-year-old complainant visited the restaurant with his family on 14 February to celebrate Valentine’s Day and his wedding anniversary. The bill came to ₹1,648.50, but the staff allegedly rounded it up to ₹1,649.

When he objected, pointing out that he was paying by UPI, which allows exact amounts, the staff reportedly said the rounded-off amount was mandatory under restaurant policy. He also alleged that the staff were rude and forced him to pay in full.

He approached the commission, calling the charge an unfair trade practice and a deficiency in service because it was not disclosed in advance. The restaurant did not appear at the hearing, so the case was heard ex parte, meaning its side was not presented.

What did the consumer commission rule? In its 27 October order, the Jaipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that arbitrarily rounding off a bill in order to collect an additional 50 paise clearly amounted to an unfair trade practice.

While elaborating on its order, the commission also referred to the Rajasthan State Consumer Commission's decision in Parasrampuria Mart v Nandkishore Sahu, highlighting that businesses cannot unilaterally increase the amount payable by customers through unauthorised rounding off lacking any fundamental basis.

Based on these observations, it instructed the restaurant to refund the 50 paise and also pay ₹7,000 as compensation for physical and mental harassment, along with an additional ₹3,000 towards litigation expenses.

What consumers should know? This is yet another case that shows why customers should check their bills for all kinds of payments, such as restaurants, groceries, utilities, etc., and raise legitimate and fair questions if they find any additional charges or expenses that were neither disclosed nor authorised.

If a business refuses to resolve a genuine billing grievance or any other similar issue amicably, consumers can approach legitimate grievance redressal platforms, such as the National Consumer Helpline, by calling 1915 or visiting its official online portal at: https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/public/.

In summary, it should not be overlooked that a seemingly insignificant amount can still raise an important consumer rights issue. On the part of the customers, it calls for proper understanding of their rights, vigilance, and cross-checking of facts.