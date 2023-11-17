Jammu and Kashmir Bank hikes fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here
J&K Bank raises interest rates on Fixed Deposits, providing 3.5% to 7.50% for different periods. Senior citizens can avail an additional 0.50% interest
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bank offers a variety of financial services which include term deposits, also known as Fixed Deposits (FDs). The bank has hiked interest rates on select tenors with effect from November 11, 2023. After the latest hike, J&K Bank is offering an interest rate of 3.5% on deposits maturing in seven days to 45 days, 4.6% on 46 days to 90 days, and 4.75% on FDs maturing in 91 days to 180 days.