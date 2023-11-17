J&K Bank raises interest rates on Fixed Deposits, providing 3.5% to 7.50% for different periods. Senior citizens can avail an additional 0.50% interest

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bank offers a variety of financial services which include term deposits, also known as Fixed Deposits (FDs). The bank has hiked interest rates on select tenors with effect from November 11, 2023. After the latest hike, J&K Bank is offering an interest rate of 3.5% on deposits maturing in seven days to 45 days, 4.6% on 46 days to 90 days, and 4.75% on FDs maturing in 91 days to 180 days.

On term deposits with tenors 181 days to 221 days, 222 days*, and 223 days to less than 270 days, the bank gives 5.6%, 6.3%, and 5.6% interest rates respectively.

On deposits maturing in one year to less than two years, Jammu and Kashmir offers an interest rate of 7.1%.

The bank has hiked the interest rate by 40 basis points (bps) on tenor of 555 days. Now, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.50%.

On deposits maturing in two years to less than three years, the bank guarantees a 7% return.

FDs maturing in three years to 10 years will give 6.5% interest

46 days to 90 days 4.6%

222 days* 6.3%

333 days* 6.6%

555 days 7.50%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.5%

The minimum deposit amount needed to open a fixed deposit account with Jammu & Kashmir Bank is Rs100.

FDs for senior citizens in Jammu and Kashmir Bank Senior citizens opening a fixed deposit account with Jammu & Kashmir Bank will get an additional interest rate of 0.50%.

IDBI Bank has also revised interest rates on its term deposits. As per the bank's website, these rates are effective from November 12, 2023. IDBI Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7% to general customers on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years.

