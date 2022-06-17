Jana SFB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

Deposits maturing in more than a year to two years will now earn 7.25 per cent, up from 6.50 per cent previously, representing a 75 basis point increase. Deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years will now receive 7.25 per cent at Jana Small Finance Bank, up from 6.75 per cent before, a 50 basis point increase. Jana Small Finance Bank currently offers the highest interest rate of 7.35 per cent, up from 7 per cent previously, a 35 basis point increase on deposits of three to five years. On deposits maturing in 5 Years[1825 Days], the bank will now provide an interest rate of 7.25 per cent, up from 6.75 per cent previously, a 50 basis point increase, while on deposits maturing in 5 Years - 10 Years, the interest rate will remain constant at 6.00%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}