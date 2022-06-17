Jana SFB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB), which is a DICGC-insured lender, has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. The bank made this announcement on June 15, 2022, and as a result of the modification, the bank increased interest rates on 1 to 5-year deposits.
Jana Small Finance Bank FD Rates
Jana Small Finance Bank currently offers a 2.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7-14 days and a 3.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 15-60 days. Jana SFB will continue to give 3.75 per cent interest on deposits maturing in 61-90 days, and 4.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 91-180 days. The bank will continue to give a 5.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 181-364 days, but on deposits maturing in one year, Jana Small Finance Bank will now offer a 7 per cent interest rate, up from 6.50 per cent before, a 50 basis point increase.
Deposits maturing in more than a year to two years will now earn 7.25 per cent, up from 6.50 per cent previously, representing a 75 basis point increase. Deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years will now receive 7.25 per cent at Jana Small Finance Bank, up from 6.75 per cent before, a 50 basis point increase. Jana Small Finance Bank currently offers the highest interest rate of 7.35 per cent, up from 7 per cent previously, a 35 basis point increase on deposits of three to five years. On deposits maturing in 5 Years[1825 Days], the bank will now provide an interest rate of 7.25 per cent, up from 6.75 per cent previously, a 50 basis point increase, while on deposits maturing in 5 Years - 10 Years, the interest rate will remain constant at 6.00%.
Seniors will continue to earn an additional 0.80% rate on top of the regular rates. Jana Small Finance Bank offers older persons an interest rate of 3.30 per cent to 6.80 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens can earn the maximum interest rate of 8.15 per cent on deposits mature in three to five years.