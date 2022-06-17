Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Jana SFB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

Jana SFB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, Jana Small Finance Bank is now giving an interest rate of 2.50 per cent - 6.00 per cent to the general public and 3.30 per cent to 6.80 per cent to senior citizens.
2 min read . 08:53 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB), which is a DICGC-insured lender, has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 crore. The bank made this announcement on June 15, 2022, and as a result of the modification, the bank increased interest rates on 1 to 5-year deposits.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB), which is a DICGC-insured lender, has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 crore. The bank made this announcement on June 15, 2022, and as a result of the modification, the bank increased interest rates on 1 to 5-year deposits. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now giving an interest rate of 2.50 per cent - 6.00 per cent to the general public and 3.30 per cent to 6.80 per cent to senior citizens.

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB), which is a DICGC-insured lender, has raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 crore. The bank made this announcement on June 15, 2022, and as a result of the modification, the bank increased interest rates on 1 to 5-year deposits. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now giving an interest rate of 2.50 per cent - 6.00 per cent to the general public and 3.30 per cent to 6.80 per cent to senior citizens.

Jana Small Finance Bank FD Rates

Jana Small Finance Bank currently offers a 2.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7-14 days and a 3.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 15-60 days. Jana SFB will continue to give 3.75 per cent interest on deposits maturing in 61-90 days, and 4.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 91-180 days. The bank will continue to give a 5.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 181-364 days, but on deposits maturing in one year, Jana Small Finance Bank will now offer a 7 per cent interest rate, up from 6.50 per cent before, a 50 basis point increase.

Jana Small Finance Bank FD Rates

Jana Small Finance Bank currently offers a 2.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7-14 days and a 3.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 15-60 days. Jana SFB will continue to give 3.75 per cent interest on deposits maturing in 61-90 days, and 4.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 91-180 days. The bank will continue to give a 5.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 181-364 days, but on deposits maturing in one year, Jana Small Finance Bank will now offer a 7 per cent interest rate, up from 6.50 per cent before, a 50 basis point increase.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Deposits maturing in more than a year to two years will now earn 7.25 per cent, up from 6.50 per cent previously, representing a 75 basis point increase. Deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years will now receive 7.25 per cent at Jana Small Finance Bank, up from 6.75 per cent before, a 50 basis point increase. Jana Small Finance Bank currently offers the highest interest rate of 7.35 per cent, up from 7 per cent previously, a 35 basis point increase on deposits of three to five years. On deposits maturing in 5 Years[1825 Days], the bank will now provide an interest rate of 7.25 per cent, up from 6.75 per cent previously, a 50 basis point increase, while on deposits maturing in 5 Years - 10 Years, the interest rate will remain constant at 6.00%.

Seniors will continue to earn an additional 0.80% rate on top of the regular rates. Jana Small Finance Bank offers older persons an interest rate of 3.30 per cent to 6.80 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens can earn the maximum interest rate of 8.15 per cent on deposits mature in three to five years.

View Full Image
Jana Small Finance Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge