Jane Street saga: Lessons for Dalal Street and Parliament Street
While Indian retailers suffered both financial loss and tax stress, Jane Street Singapore Pte Ltd—the main offshore beneficiary—walked away with thousands of crores in profits, reportedly without paying a single rupee in Indian taxes.
It all began on a quiet Thursday morning in Mumbai. As the opening bell rang on Dalal Street, a surge in the Nifty Bank index signalled bullish energy in the markets. But thousands of miles away, in the high-rise glass offices of Jane Street, a giant quant-proprietary trading firm in New York, something deeper was at play—an algorithmic rigging strategy disguised as market momentum, cloaked in trading sophistication and speed.