'Japan is 100% doable on a real salary': Mumbai influencers share detailed ₹2.4 lakh budget guide

Japan is often seen as a dream destination that comes with a hefty price tag. From high-speed bullet trains and futuristic cities to traditional temples and world-famous cuisine, the country has a reputation for being expensive. However, a recent Instagram post by travel page Planned Time Off is offering a different perspective.

The creators shared a detailed breakdown of what a 15-day trip to Japan cost them, claiming that the destination is "far more doable than you think — even on a 9-to-5 salary."

In the post, they wrote, “Everyone tells you Japan is expensive. We went for 15 days, covered Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto, Osaka and Nara, and came back with the exact numbers to prove it’s far more doable than you think — even on a 9-to-5 salary.”

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to calculate my ideal travel budget on a ₹15 lakh salary

The post has drawn attention online for providing a transparent look at travel expenses, including flights, accommodation, food, transportation and activities.

Check out the post here:

What The Trip Included According to the creators, the trip lasted 15 nights and 16 days, including departure days. The itinerary covered some of Japan's most popular destinations, beginning with five nights in Tokyo, followed by two nights in Hakone, three nights in Kyoto and five nights in Osaka. The Osaka stay also included day trips to Nara and Hiroshima.

Describing their travel style, the creators said it was a "mid-range, comfortable" holiday that relied largely on local transportation. Meals included a mix of convenience store breakfasts, ramen restaurants and a few special dining experiences depending on the destination.

Also Read | Polar bears, climate change and responsible travel in the Arctic

The Instagram post highlighted what travellers could expect from the budget, including:

Flights from Mumbai and ways to save on airfare

Visa requirements for Indian travellers

Accommodation choices across different cities

Intercity transportation options

Local transport expenses using the Suica card

Food costs and dining experiences

Activity, shopping and miscellaneous expenses

Final trip expenditure for both travellers How Much Did The Trip Cost? The creators estimated that the total cost came to approximately ₹2.4 lakh per person.

The cost breakdown shared in the post was as follows:

Visa and Insurance: Approximately ₹ 5,800 per person

5,800 per person Flights: Approximately ₹ 56,000 per person

56,000 per person Accommodation: Approximately ₹ 38,400 per person

38,400 per person Food and Drinks: Approximately ₹ 40,000 per person

40,000 per person Intercity Travel: Approximately ₹ 19,600 per person

19,600 per person Local Transport: Approximately ₹ 9,500 per person

9,500 per person Activities, Shopping and Miscellaneous Expenses: Approximately ₹ 70,700 per person This brought the overall expenditure to around ₹ 2,40,000 per traveller. The creators noted that these figures are approximations and may vary depending on booking dates, travel season and individual spending habits.

The JR Pass Debate One of the key takeaways from the post was the decision to skip Japan's nationwide JR Pass, a rail pass often recommended to international tourists.

Explaining their reasoning, the creators wrote, “The nationwide JR Pass would have cost ~ ₹28,000 per person. By booking individual Shinkansen tickets + a regional Kansai-Hiroshima Pass, we paid ~ ₹19,600 and saved roughly ₹8,000 each.”

They also advised travellers to evaluate their routes carefully before purchasing a rail pass.

"Always do the math for your route before buying the pass," the post stated.

'Japan Is 100% Doable' The creators emphasised that their trip did not involve luxury spending. They said they flew economy class, chose mid-range accommodation and frequently relied on convenience stores, known locally as konbini, for breakfast.

"We didn’t fly business. We didn’t stay at the Ritz. We ate at konbini for breakfast. And we still had one of the best trips of our lives," they wrote.

The post concluded with an encouraging message for travellers who may view Japan as financially out of reach.

"Japan is 100% doable on a real salary if you plan it right."