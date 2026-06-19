'Japan is 100% doable on a real salary': Mumbai influencers share detailed ₹2.4 lakh budget guide

Japan is often seen as a dream destination that comes with a hefty price tag. From high-speed bullet trains and futuristic cities to traditional temples and world-famous cuisine, the country has a reputation for being expensive. However, a recent Instagram post by travel page Planned Time Off is offering a different perspective.
The creators shared a detailed breakdown of what a 15-day trip to Japan cost them, claiming that the destination is "far more doable than you think — even on a 9-to-5 salary."
In the post, they wrote, “Everyone tells you Japan is expensive. We went for 15 days, covered Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto, Osaka and Nara, and came back with the exact numbers to prove it’s far more doable than you think — even on a 9-to-5 salary.”
The post has drawn attention online for providing a transparent look at travel expenses, including flights, accommodation, food, transportation and activities.
According to the creators, the trip lasted 15 nights and 16 days, including departure days. The itinerary covered some of Japan's most popular destinations, beginning with five nights in Tokyo, followed by two nights in Hakone, three nights in Kyoto and five nights in Osaka. The Osaka stay also included day trips to Nara and Hiroshima.
Describing their travel style, the creators said it was a "mid-range, comfortable" holiday that relied largely on local transportation. Meals included a mix of convenience store breakfasts, ramen restaurants and a few special dining experiences depending on the destination.
The Instagram post highlighted what travellers could expect from the budget, including:
The creators estimated that the total cost came to approximately ₹2.4 lakh per person.
The cost breakdown shared in the post was as follows:
The creators noted that these figures are approximations and may vary depending on booking dates, travel season and individual spending habits.
One of the key takeaways from the post was the decision to skip Japan's nationwide JR Pass, a rail pass often recommended to international tourists.
Explaining their reasoning, the creators wrote, “The nationwide JR Pass would have cost ~ ₹28,000 per person. By booking individual Shinkansen tickets + a regional Kansai-Hiroshima Pass, we paid ~ ₹19,600 and saved roughly ₹8,000 each.”
They also advised travellers to evaluate their routes carefully before purchasing a rail pass.
"Always do the math for your route before buying the pass," the post stated.
The creators emphasised that their trip did not involve luxury spending. They said they flew economy class, chose mid-range accommodation and frequently relied on convenience stores, known locally as konbini, for breakfast.
"We didn’t fly business. We didn’t stay at the Ritz. We ate at konbini for breakfast. And we still had one of the best trips of our lives," they wrote.
The post concluded with an encouraging message for travellers who may view Japan as financially out of reach.
"Japan is 100% doable on a real salary if you plan it right."
While travel costs can fluctuate depending on the season, currency exchange rates and personal preferences, the detailed breakdown has sparked conversations among travellers looking to plan a Japan holiday from India with a clearer understanding of potential expenses.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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