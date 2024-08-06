Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Japanese Yen rises to 7-month high: What does it mean for Indians travelling to Japan?
MintGenie

Japanese Yen rises to 7-month high: What does it mean for Indians travelling to Japan?

Vimal Chander Joshi

In the past one month, Japanese Yen has risen by 10.84 percent against the US dollar. Japanese Yen traded at 0.0068962 USD (1 JPY) on Tuesday.

Japanese Yen rises to 7-month high: What does it mean for Indians travelling to Japan?

As Japanese currency Yen hits seven-month high against US dollar, there are concerns around the higher cost that would lead to woes for Indian travellers.

In the past one month, Yen has risen by 10.84 percent against the US dollar, as per the data revealed on XE.com. Japanese Yen traded at 0.0068962 USD (1 JPY) on Tuesday at 10:38 UTC, shows XE.com data.

Although it is now trading at its seven-month high, it is marginally lower than its one-year high figure.

While Japan does not get a substantial number of travellers from India, the total number of trips by Indians in 2023 to Japan stood at 1,66,394.

In May 2024 alone, there were nearly 29,100 trips by Indians to Japan.

Indians to Japan: A statistical roundup

In 2023                                              1.66 lakh
Proportion of all travellers worldwide0.7%
In May 2024                             29,100
Current flight ticket (Delhi to Tokyo)               32,000 to 33,000
Usual flight ticket (Delhi to Tokyo) 25,000 to 28,000 

(Source: Japan National Tourism Organization, MakeMyTrip)

A one-week trip to Japan costs anywhere between one lakh and 2 lakh depending on the travel package you opt for.

A flight ticket to Tokyo which normally is available for anywhere between 25,000 and 28,000 is currently available for 32,000 to 33,000.

Staying in Japanese hotels is quite affordable i.e., you can get to stay in a mid-range hotel for anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 a day.

Cost rises with Yen

Now with Yen being higher by around 10 percent vis-à-vis its price one month ago, the overall cost for travelling in Japan for international travellers will naturally go higher.

For instance, what came for 5,000 will now cost 5,500 and likewise, a trip that would have cost you around 1.5 lakh a month ago may now cost around 1.65 lakh.

As a matter of fact, not too many Indians stay in Japan. There are around 50,000 Indians who are staying in Japan, out of which 1,300 are students.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
