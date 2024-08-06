In the past one month, Japanese Yen has risen by 10.84 percent against the US dollar. Japanese Yen traded at 0.0068962 USD (1 JPY) on Tuesday.

As Japanese currency Yen hits seven-month high against US dollar, there are concerns around the higher cost that would lead to woes for Indian travellers.

In the past one month, Yen has risen by 10.84 percent against the US dollar, as per the data revealed on XE.com. Japanese Yen traded at 0.0068962 USD (1 JPY) on Tuesday at 10:38 UTC, shows XE.com data.

Although it is now trading at its seven-month high, it is marginally lower than its one-year high figure.

While Japan does not get a substantial number of travellers from India, the total number of trips by Indians in 2023 to Japan stood at 1,66,394.

In May 2024 alone, there were nearly 29,100 trips by Indians to Japan.

Indians to Japan: A statistical roundup

In 2023 1.66 lakh Proportion of all travellers worldwide 0.7% In May 2024 29,100 Current flight ticket (Delhi to Tokyo) ₹ 32,000 to 33,000 Usual flight ticket (Delhi to Tokyo) ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 28,000

(Source: Japan National Tourism Organization, MakeMyTrip)

A one-week trip to Japan costs anywhere between ₹one lakh and ₹2 lakh depending on the travel package you opt for.

A flight ticket to Tokyo which normally is available for anywhere between ₹25,000 and ₹28,000 is currently available for ₹32,000 to ₹33,000.

Staying in Japanese hotels is quite affordable i.e., you can get to stay in a mid-range hotel for anywhere between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 a day.

Cost rises with Yen Now with Yen being higher by around 10 percent vis-à-vis its price one month ago, the overall cost for travelling in Japan for international travellers will naturally go higher.

For instance, what came for ₹5,000 will now cost ₹5,500 and likewise, a trip that would have cost you around ₹1.5 lakh a month ago may now cost around ₹1.65 lakh.

As a matter of fact, not too many Indians stay in Japan. There are around 50,000 Indians who are staying in Japan, out of which 1,300 are students.