Jeevan Pramaan 2026: What pensioners aged 80+ need to know about the October 1 Life Certificate window

Pensioners will soon enter the annual period for submitting their Life Certificate, a mandatory exercise for those required to establish their continued eligibility for pension. The government’s Jeevan Pramaan platform allows eligible pensioners to submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) using Aadhaar-based authentication without having to physically visit a pension disbursing authority.
However, the October 1 deadline does not apply uniformly to all pensioners. The early submission window is specifically available to pensioners aged 80 years and above.
As of 29 September 2026, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has not issued a fresh notification specifically announcing the 2026 October 1 window.
The DoPPW order was introduced to reduce the difficulties faced by pensioners aged 80 years and above who otherwise had to submit their Life Certificate during the November rush.
Under the 18 July 2019 order, pensioners aged 80 years and above were permitted to submit their Life Certificate from October 1 every year instead of waiting until November. The order also said that the certificate would remain valid until November 30 of the subsequent year. Pensioners below 80 years were allowed to continue submitting their Life Certificate in November under the existing provisions.
The government has subsequently continued to describe October as the special submission window for pensioners aged 80 years and above. A 2022 Press Information Bureau release, for instance, said DoPPW had issued orders permitting this age group to submit their Life Certificate from October 1 to provide an exclusive window and avoid the rush at pension disbursing bank branches.
Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based, biometric-enabled Digital Life Certificate. Once authentication is successfully completed, the certificate is generated with a unique Pramaan ID and made available electronically to the pension disbursing agency. Pensioners do not ordinarily need to physically submit the DLC to their bank or post office.
Pensioners can generate the certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan application or use a Jeevan Pramaan centre, including certain Citizen Service Centres and pension disbursing agency offices. The official portal also supports face authentication through a smartphone, eliminating the need for an external biometric device.
The current Jeevan Pramaan application supports Android and iOS devices for face authentication. The official requirements include Android 10 or above or iOS 14 or above, along with the Aadhaar Face RD service.
For face authentication, the pensioner needs to provide the required pension details and complete Aadhaar-based authentication. Once the process is successful, the Digital Life Certificate is generated and the pensioner receives an acknowledgement containing the Pramaan ID.
Aadhaar number or Virtual ID is mandatory for generating a Jeevan Pramaan, according to the official FAQ. The pensioner also needs information such as the PPO number, pension account details and pension sanctioning and disbursing authority.
Not necessarily. The Pramaan ID is not automatically valid for life. The official Jeevan Pramaan FAQ says the validity of the Digital Life Certificate is determined according to the rules specified by the relevant Pension Sanctioning Authority. Once the validity period ends, a fresh certificate and Pramaan ID must be generated.
This means pensioners should not assume that generating a DLC at any time will permanently satisfy the Life Certificate requirement. They should check the applicable validity period and ensure that their pension disbursing agency has processed the certificate.
Jeevan Pramaan is also an additional facility rather than the only way to submit a Life Certificate. The official system says pensioners can continue to use the existing methods available through their pension disbursing authority.
For 2026, the key distinction is therefore between the established October window for pensioners aged 80 years and above and the regular November cycle applicable to younger pensioners. Any specific 2026 instructions issued by the pension sanctioning or disbursing authority should be checked before submission.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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