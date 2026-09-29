Jeevan Pramaan 2026: What pensioners aged 80+ need to know about the October 1 Life Certificate window

Pensioners will soon enter the annual period for submitting their Life Certificate, a mandatory exercise for those required to establish their continued eligibility for pension. The government’s Jeevan Pramaan platform allows eligible pensioners to submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) using Aadhaar-based authentication without having to physically visit a pension disbursing authority.

However, the October 1 deadline does not apply uniformly to all pensioners. The early submission window is specifically available to pensioners aged 80 years and above.

As of 29 September 2026, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has not issued a fresh notification specifically announcing the 2026 October 1 window.

What is the October 1 rule for 80+ pensioners? The DoPPW order was introduced to reduce the difficulties faced by pensioners aged 80 years and above who otherwise had to submit their Life Certificate during the November rush.

Under the 18 July 2019 order, pensioners aged 80 years and above were permitted to submit their Life Certificate from October 1 every year instead of waiting until November. The order also said that the certificate would remain valid until November 30 of the subsequent year. Pensioners below 80 years were allowed to continue submitting their Life Certificate in November under the existing provisions.

The government has subsequently continued to describe October as the special submission window for pensioners aged 80 years and above. A 2022 Press Information Bureau release, for instance, said DoPPW had issued orders permitting this age group to submit their Life Certificate from October 1 to provide an exclusive window and avoid the rush at pension disbursing bank branches.

How can pensioners submit Jeevan Pramaan? Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based, biometric-enabled Digital Life Certificate. Once authentication is successfully completed, the certificate is generated with a unique Pramaan ID and made available electronically to the pension disbursing agency. Pensioners do not ordinarily need to physically submit the DLC to their bank or post office.

Pensioners can generate the certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan application or use a Jeevan Pramaan centre, including certain Citizen Service Centres and pension disbursing agency offices. The official portal also supports face authentication through a smartphone, eliminating the need for an external biometric device.

The current Jeevan Pramaan application supports Android and iOS devices for face authentication. The official requirements include Android 10 or above or iOS 14 or above, along with the Aadhaar Face RD service.

For face authentication, the pensioner needs to provide the required pension details and complete Aadhaar-based authentication. Once the process is successful, the Digital Life Certificate is generated and the pensioner receives an acknowledgement containing the Pramaan ID.

Aadhaar number or Virtual ID is mandatory for generating a Jeevan Pramaan, according to the official FAQ. The pensioner also needs information such as the PPO number, pension account details and pension sanctioning and disbursing authority.

Is Jeevan Pramaan valid for the entire year? Not necessarily. The Pramaan ID is not automatically valid for life. The official Jeevan Pramaan FAQ says the validity of the Digital Life Certificate is determined according to the rules specified by the relevant Pension Sanctioning Authority. Once the validity period ends, a fresh certificate and Pramaan ID must be generated.

This means pensioners should not assume that generating a DLC at any time will permanently satisfy the Life Certificate requirement. They should check the applicable validity period and ensure that their pension disbursing agency has processed the certificate.

Jeevan Pramaan is also an additional facility rather than the only way to submit a Life Certificate. The official system says pensioners can continue to use the existing methods available through their pension disbursing authority.