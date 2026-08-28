Jeevan Pramaan: 6 hurdles NRI pensioners may encounter in life certificate submission and how to overcome them

The Jeevan Pramaan platform enables eligible pensioners to submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) online. However, pensioners residing outside India often find the process difficult due to several practical and technical hurdles, forcing many NRIs to opt for offline submission.

For pensioners based overseas, completing the annual life certificate process digitally can be challenging because of problems such as difficulties with Aadhaar authentication, the absence of an Indian mobile number needed for OTP verification and reliance on family members in India.

A Jeevan Pramaan Patra, or Digital Life Certificate (DLC), is an Aadhaar-based, biometric-enabled digital certificate designed for pensioners. It is generated using the pensioner’s Aadhaar number along with their biometric details.

Under the Jeevan Pramaan system, pensioners do not need to visit the pension disbursing officer in person to submit their life certificate. The digitally generated certificate is transmitted electronically to the concerned pension disbursing agency, eliminating the need for physical submission.

The Bharat Pensioner Samaj (BPS), which says it represents 10 lakh central government pensioners, has highlighted six major challenges faced by NRIs in submitting Jeevan Pramaan online in a letter to the central government, reported The Economic Times.

Jeevan Pramaan: Here are key issues NRIs may face Problems with biometric and facial verification: Older pensioners can encounter difficulties while completing biometric or face-based authentication. Age-related changes in fingerprints, unclear facial images, insufficient lighting and device-related technical glitches may result in authentication failures. 2. Aadhaar-linked Indian mobile number unavailable: Pensioners living abroad may not have a working Indian mobile number registered with their Aadhaar. This can become a hurdle when the Jeevan Pramaan process requires an OTP to complete verification.

3. Difficulty accessing digital services independently: Older pensioners may find it challenging to navigate mobile applications, websites and digital verification procedures without assistance. They often depend on children, relatives or other trusted individuals to fill in information, complete authentication and submit their life certificates. For NRIs living away from family in India, arranging such support can be particularly difficult.

4. Difficulty reaching Indian missions: When online submission is not feasible, NRI pensioners may need to visit an Indian Embassy, High Commission or Consulate for support. In several countries, the nearest Indian diplomatic mission could be located far away, making travel especially challenging for elderly pensioners and those with mobility constraints.

5. High cost and delays in sending documents: NRI pensioners who need to send a physical life certificate to India may have to bear high international courier or registered-post charges. The document can also take several days or even weeks to reach the intended destination, depending on the country of origin and the delivery location in India.

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6. Risk of delivery delays or document loss: Even when an NRI pensioner dispatches the life certificate ahead of the deadline, unforeseen delays can occur during transit. Documents sent from overseas may take longer to reach the pension-disbursing bank branch, while there is also a possibility of the certificate being misplaced or lost during delivery.

4 ways pensioners can submit life certificate without visiting India NRI pensioners and family pensioners do not necessarily have to complete the Jeevan Pramaan process online or travel to India to submit their annual life certificate. The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), through an office memorandum issued on October 31, 2025, laid down four alternative arrangements for those facing difficulties with online submission.

One option is available to pensioners living overseas who draw their pension or family pension through a bank covered under the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as per The Economic Times. In such cases, the life certificate may be authenticated by an officer designated by the concerned bank. The pensioner is not required to appear in person. 2. Another provision allows an authorised agent to submit the life certificate on behalf of a pensioner or family pensioner residing outside India. The certificate must be authenticated by a magistrate, notary, banker or an Indian diplomatic representative. This route also removes the requirement for the pensioner to make a personal appearance.

3. Those who are unable to come to India can also approach the Indian diplomatic mission in their country of residence. An authorised official at an Indian Embassy, High Commission or Consulate can issue the life certificate for the NRI pensioner or family pensioner.