Jeevan Pramaan: 6 hurdles NRI pensioners may encounter in life certificate submission and how to overcome them

The Jeevan Pramaan platform enables eligible pensioners to submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) online. However, pensioners residing outside India often find the process difficult due to several practical and technical hurdles, forcing many NRIs to opt for offline submission.
For pensioners based overseas, completing the annual life certificate process digitally can be challenging because of problems such as difficulties with Aadhaar authentication, the absence of an Indian mobile number needed for OTP verification and reliance on family members in India.
A Jeevan Pramaan Patra, or Digital Life Certificate (DLC), is an Aadhaar-based, biometric-enabled digital certificate designed for pensioners. It is generated using the pensioner’s Aadhaar number along with their biometric details.
Under the Jeevan Pramaan system, pensioners do not need to visit the pension disbursing officer in person to submit their life certificate. The digitally generated certificate is transmitted electronically to the concerned pension disbursing agency, eliminating the need for physical submission.
The Bharat Pensioner Samaj (BPS), which says it represents 10 lakh central government pensioners, has highlighted six major challenges faced by NRIs in submitting Jeevan Pramaan online in a letter to the central government, reported The Economic Times.
2. Aadhaar-linked Indian mobile number unavailable: Pensioners living abroad may not have a working Indian mobile number registered with their Aadhaar. This can become a hurdle when the Jeevan Pramaan process requires an OTP to complete verification.
3. Difficulty accessing digital services independently: Older pensioners may find it challenging to navigate mobile applications, websites and digital verification procedures without assistance. They often depend on children, relatives or other trusted individuals to fill in information, complete authentication and submit their life certificates. For NRIs living away from family in India, arranging such support can be particularly difficult.
4. Difficulty reaching Indian missions: When online submission is not feasible, NRI pensioners may need to visit an Indian Embassy, High Commission or Consulate for support. In several countries, the nearest Indian diplomatic mission could be located far away, making travel especially challenging for elderly pensioners and those with mobility constraints.
5. High cost and delays in sending documents: NRI pensioners who need to send a physical life certificate to India may have to bear high international courier or registered-post charges. The document can also take several days or even weeks to reach the intended destination, depending on the country of origin and the delivery location in India.
6. Risk of delivery delays or document loss: Even when an NRI pensioner dispatches the life certificate ahead of the deadline, unforeseen delays can occur during transit. Documents sent from overseas may take longer to reach the pension-disbursing bank branch, while there is also a possibility of the certificate being misplaced or lost during delivery.
NRI pensioners and family pensioners do not necessarily have to complete the Jeevan Pramaan process online or travel to India to submit their annual life certificate. The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), through an office memorandum issued on October 31, 2025, laid down four alternative arrangements for those facing difficulties with online submission.
2. Another provision allows an authorised agent to submit the life certificate on behalf of a pensioner or family pensioner residing outside India. The certificate must be authenticated by a magistrate, notary, banker or an Indian diplomatic representative. This route also removes the requirement for the pensioner to make a personal appearance.
3. Those who are unable to come to India can also approach the Indian diplomatic mission in their country of residence. An authorised official at an Indian Embassy, High Commission or Consulate can issue the life certificate for the NRI pensioner or family pensioner.
4. For issuing the certificate, the official may verify the pensioner's details using the Pension Payment Order (PPO), passport photograph or another acceptable document.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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