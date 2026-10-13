Jeevan Pramaan: How pensioners aged 80 and above can submit life certificate online

Pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their annual life certificate from October 1, while other pensioners can begin submitting it from November 1. The deadline for pensioners in the latter category is November 30.
The government’s Jeevan Pramaan facility allows pensioners to generate a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through Aadhaar-based face authentication using a compatible smartphone. The facility eliminates the need to visit a bank branch or pension office in person, making the process more convenient for elderly pensioners and those with mobility difficulties.
Pensioners should ensure that their certificates are generated and accepted within the applicable submission window to avoid potential delays in pension payments.
Jeevan Pramaan is a government facility that enables pensioners to submit their annual life certificates electronically. The certificate serves as proof that the pensioner is alive and helps the pension-disbursing authority continue pension payments.
Digital submission is not mandatory. Pensioners can also use other permitted methods, including biometric authentication, doorstep banking services and physical submission at the relevant bank branch.
Before beginning the face-authentication process, pensioners should keep the following information ready:
Providing accurate information is important to avoid authentication failures and discrepancies in the certificate.
Pensioners can complete the process through a compatible Android smartphone with an internet connection.
Install the Jeevan Pramaan Face and AadhaarFaceRD applications from the Google Play Store.
Open the application and follow the on-screen instructions to authenticate the operator initiating the process.
Provide the pensioner's Aadhaar number, PPO number and other required pension-related information, including details of the relevant authorities.
Follow the instructions displayed on the smartphone screen to capture the pensioner's face using the front camera. Complete the authentication process as prompted.
Review the details entered and complete the submission process.
After successful authentication and submission, a unique Pramaan ID is generated for the Digital Life Certificate. Pensioners should retain this ID for future reference and to access certificate-related services.
Pensioners who cannot complete face authentication can explore alternative submission methods available through their bank or pension-disbursing agency.
These include biometric authentication using an authorised fingerprint or iris-scanning facility, doorstep banking services where available, and physical submission of the life certificate at the relevant bank branch.
Pensioners should confirm the availability of these services and check whether any charges apply before opting for them.
Generating a certificate does not necessarily mean that the pension-disbursing authority has accepted it. Pensioners should verify the status after submission.
They can visit the official Jeevan Pramaan portal at jeevanpramaan.gov.in and use the available certificate services to access their Digital Life Certificate with the Pramaan ID.
If the certificate is rejected or its status remains unclear, pensioners should contact their bank or pension-disbursing authority to resolve the issue.
Pensioners aged 80 and above can submit their certificates starting October 1, while other eligible pensioners can begin submitting theirs starting November 1. Checking the certificate's acceptance status can help prevent avoidable interruptions in pension payments.
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