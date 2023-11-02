The Central Government has established various avenues for the submission of life certificates. Among these options is the digital life certificate, known as Jeevan Pramaan , which can be easily generated online or via a mobile app. This streamlined approach enhances convenience and accessibility for pensioners, particularly those who are elderly or face challenges when it comes to travelling. Individuals aged 80 and above have the opportunity to submit it from October 1 to November 30, 2023, whereas those under 80 can submit it from November 1 to November 30, 2023.

Jeevan Pramaan is a digital service empowered with biometric technology designed for pensioners in India. The Government of India introduced it in 2014 to simplify and enhance the convenience of life certificate submissions for pensioners.

Importance of submitting the DLC

Pensioners have the option to create a digital life certificate (DLC), known as Jeevan Pramaan, either online or via a mobile app. To accomplish this, they are required to possess an Aadhaar card and a biometric device, such as a fingerprint or iris scanner. Upon successful generation of their DLCs, pensioners can electronically submit it to their pension disbursing agency (PDA). Subsequently, the PDA can access the certificate online and proceed with the pension payment process.

Jeevan Pramaan offers numerous advantages to pensioners, including:

Convenience: Pensioners have the flexibility to generate their DLCs from any location worldwide, at any hour of the day or night.

Security: Jeevan Pramaan employs biometric authentication to validate the pensioner’s identity, effectively preventing fraudulent activity and guaranteeing that only legitimate pensioners receive their pension payments.

Paperless: As a digital service, Jeevan Pramaan eliminates the necessity for pensioners to print or submit any physical documents, streamlining the process.

In India, pensioners must annually furnish a DLC to their PDA during November. This requirement serves as a means to confirm their vitality and eligibility for the ongoing receipt of pension payments.

Should a pensioner neglect to provide their life certificate by the conclusion of November, there exists the possibility of a suspension in their pension payments. Nevertheless, specific exceptions apply to this regulation. For instance, pensioners facing bedridden conditions or residing in remote areas may be eligible for an extension.

How can pensioners seek doorstep banking services?

The Government of India has implemented several measures to enhance the ease and convenience of the life certificate submission process for pensioners. This includes the introduction of the Jeevan Pramaan service, enabling pensioners to generate a DLC from any location worldwide. Additionally, the government has extended the life certificate submission deadline to November 30 for pensioners aged 80 years and above.

To access the doorstep banking service for life certificate submission, pensioners should follow these steps:

Enroll for doorstep banking services with their bank.

Complete the life certificate form, providing all required information.

Get in touch with their bank to arrange a doorstep visit.

Subsequently, a bank agent will come to the pensioner’s residence at the appointed date and time to gather the duly filled life certificate form and create the DLC using the Jeevan Pramaan app.

Doorstep banking proves to be a convenient and trouble-free method for pensioners to deliver their life certificates, particularly catering to the needs of the elderly or individuals facing travel challenges. It also serves as an excellent solution for pensioners residing in remote regions or lacking internet access.

To create a DLC, the essential requirements encompass:

Aadhaar number

Mobile number

Biometric device (fingerprint scanner or iris scanner)

Internet connectivity (if generating DLC via the online method)

Furthermore, pensioners should be prepared with the following information:

Pension Payment Order (PPO) number

Pension account number

Bank particulars

Name of the pension sanctioning authority

Name of the pension disbursing authority

To create a DLC at a Jeevan Pramaan centre or through the doorstep banking service, follow these steps:

Visit a Jeevan Pramaan center or get in touch with your bank to schedule a doorstep visit.

Share your Aadhaar number and mobile number with the attending operator.

The operator will verify your identity using a biometric device.

Upon successful authentication, the operator will generate your DLC.

You can then obtain a copy of your DLC from the operator.

How to download the DLC online?

Below are the procedures for generating a DLC online:

Access the Jeevan Pramaan website or install the Jeevan Pramaan mobile app.

Select the “Generate DLC" option.

Input your Aadhaar number and mobile number.

Provide the OTP received on your mobile number.

Input the essential pension-related details.

Utilize the biometric device to scan your fingerprint or iris.

Following successful authentication, you will obtain a DLC ID.

You can then retrieve a copy of your DLC from the Jeevan Pramaan website or mobile app.

Certain banks provide senior citizens with restricted free doorstep banking services, while others extend this service without any charges.

