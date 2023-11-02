Jeevan Pramaan Patra: How can pensioners submit digital life certificate through doorstep banking service
Central Government has prolonged the life certificate submission deadline until November 30, specifically for pensioners who are 80 years of age and older. This implies that individuals aged 80 and above can present their DLC from October 1 to November 30, 2023.
The Central Government has established various avenues for the submission of life certificates. Among these options is the digital life certificate, known as Jeevan Pramaan, which can be easily generated online or via a mobile app. This streamlined approach enhances convenience and accessibility for pensioners, particularly those who are elderly or face challenges when it comes to travelling. Individuals aged 80 and above have the opportunity to submit it from October 1 to November 30, 2023, whereas those under 80 can submit it from November 1 to November 30, 2023.