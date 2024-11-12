Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Should 78 lakh EPS pensioners submit annual digital life certificate before November 30

  • India's Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 is simplifying pension verification for millions, allowing pensioners to submit their life certificates online without visiting a bank. 

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
India’s digital initiative ‘Jeevan Pramaan Patra’ to ease life certicate submission for pensioners
India’s digital initiative ‘Jeevan Pramaan Patra’ to ease life certicate submission for pensioners

India’s Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare has launched Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0. The initiative, known as “Jeevan Pramaan,” aims to make it easier for over 78 lakh Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) pensioners to submit life certificates online, removing the need for physical visits to banks. With the new digital process, pensioners can confirm their eligibility for payments from the comfort of their homes, adding convenience and reducing the hardships often faced by the elderly.

According to a June 8, 2024 Press Information Bureau release, the digital submission process reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a “Digital India.” With the campaign’s rollout, pensioners can authenticate their identity through face recognition on mobile devices, eliminating the hassle of yearly in-person submissions.

How it Works

The new system requires pensioners to install two applications on their smartphones—“Aadhaar Face RD” and “Jeevan Pramaan.” After setting up the apps, users can complete the identity verification using face authentication. The Aadhaar-linked mobile number is essential, as it secures the authentication process, prompting pensioners with a unique Pramaan ID and a Pension Payment Order (PPO)--a unique 12-digit identifier number – on successful submission.

The digital certificate, valid for one year, can be conveniently re-submitted anytime. Unlike other government pensions requiring a certificate before November 30 each year, EPS'95 pensioners need only renew one year after their previous submission, easing their documentation timeline.

Streamlined Process

Once downloaded from the Google Play Store, the Aadhaar Face RD app runs in the background of the Jeevan Pramaan app, helping capture the face scan. Following OTP verification, the app guides pensioners step-by-step through the setup. As the face scan completes, a confirmation appears, and pensioners can download a PDF version of their certificate from the Jeevan Pramaan website using their Pramaan ID.

Impact and Accessibility

For many, especially those facing physical challenges, this digital approach minimizes travel and paperwork. A senior government spokesperson noted, “This innovation ensures that pensioners, even the very elderly or infirm, can complete their certification smoothly from home.”

Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 is not only empowering India’s senior citizens but also supporting the “Vocal for Local” initiative by promoting Indian technological solutions in public service.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Should 78 lakh EPS pensioners submit annual digital life certificate before November 30

      Popular in Money

