Jeevan Pramaan system for NRIs: Why online life certificate submission fails? Check 4 alternatives available

The Jeevan Pramaan system enables eligible pensioners to submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) online. However, the process remains largely inaccessible for most Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) due to operational challenges when attempting to complete the verification from abroad. Consequently, overseas retirees frequently rely on traditional, offline methods to keep their benefits active.
Submitting the annual life certificate digitally presents persistent hurdles for pensioners living overseas. Common roadblocks include Aadhaar verification failures, lack of access to an Indian mobile number for one-time password (OTP) delivery, and a total reliance on family members for technical assistance.
To address these digital barriers, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) issued an office memorandum outlining four officially sanctioned offline alternatives for non-resident retirees:
The Bharat Pensioner Samaj (BPS)—an organization representing over one million central government pensioners—highlighted the hurdles in a formal communication to the central government. Below are the primary obstacles NRIs encounter during online verification, alongside the alternative channels authorized by authorities.
Currently, overseas pensioners cannot submit their life certificates digitally through registered email. Although the Bharat Pensioner Samaj has requested policy updates allowing NRI central government pensioners to send authenticated certificates via email, the government has not enabled this digital pathway. NRIs must continue using the approved offline procedures if standard Jeevan Pramaan authentication fails.
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