Jeevan Pramaan system for NRIs: Why online life certificate submission fails? Check 4 alternatives available

1.Attestation by Designated Bank Officers: If an NRI pensioner receives funds through a bank recognized under the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934, an authorized officer from that bank branch can sign the life certificate, waiving personal appearance requirements.

2.Submission via an Authorized Agent: Pensioners can have their life certificate signed by a recognized magistrate, notary, banker, or diplomatic representative of India. A designated proxy can then submit this document in India on their behalf without requiring the pensioner's physical presence.

3.Verification at an Indian Embassy or Consulate: Authorized officials at an Indian High Commission, Embassy, or Consulate in the pensioner's country of residence can issue the certificate based on valid identification like a Passport photo or Pension Payment Order (PPO).