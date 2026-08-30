Jeevan Pramaan system for NRIs: Why online life certificate submission fails? Check 4 alternatives available

Submitting the annual life certificate digitally presents persistent hurdles for pensioners living overseas. Common roadblocks include Aadhaar verification failures, lack of access to an Indian mobile number for OTP delivery, and a total reliance on family members for technical assistance

Written By Rajendra Saxena
Published30 Aug 2026, 04:33 PM IST
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The Jeevan Pramaan system enables eligible pensioners to submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) online. (AI generated image)
The Jeevan Pramaan system enables eligible pensioners to submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) online. (AI generated image)

The Jeevan Pramaan system enables eligible pensioners to submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) online. However, the process remains largely inaccessible for most Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) due to operational challenges when attempting to complete the verification from abroad. Consequently, overseas retirees frequently rely on traditional, offline methods to keep their benefits active.

Submitting the annual life certificate digitally presents persistent hurdles for pensioners living overseas. Common roadblocks include Aadhaar verification failures, lack of access to an Indian mobile number for one-time password (OTP) delivery, and a total reliance on family members for technical assistance.

Also Read | How will my NRE and FCNR interest be taxed if I return to India?

Authorized Offline Submission Methods for NRIs

To address these digital barriers, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) issued an office memorandum outlining four officially sanctioned offline alternatives for non-resident retirees:

  • 1.Attestation by Designated Bank Officers: If an NRI pensioner receives funds through a bank recognized under the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934, an authorized officer from that bank branch can sign the life certificate, waiving personal appearance requirements.
  • 2.Submission via an Authorized Agent: Pensioners can have their life certificate signed by a recognized magistrate, notary, banker, or diplomatic representative of India. A designated proxy can then submit this document in India on their behalf without requiring the pensioner's physical presence.
  • 3.Verification at an Indian Embassy or Consulate: Authorized officials at an Indian High Commission, Embassy, or Consulate in the pensioner's country of residence can issue the certificate based on valid identification like a Passport photo or Pension Payment Order (PPO).
  • 4.Postal Submission with Medical Certification: Retirees unable to travel to an Indian diplomatic mission due to health reasons can mail their documentation alongside a certified doctor's note verifying their mobility limitations. The local embassy or consulate then assists in processing the paperwork.

The Bharat Pensioner Samaj (BPS)—an organization representing over one million central government pensioners—highlighted the hurdles in a formal communication to the central government. Below are the primary obstacles NRIs encounter during online verification, alongside the alternative channels authorized by authorities.

What Are the Key Obstacles NRIs Face with Online Jeevan Pramaan

  • Biometric and Facial Authentication Failures: Aging can alter fingerprints, leading to match failures. Furthermore, low-quality camera captures, poor lighting, or device incompatibilities often cause digital verifications to glitch.
  • Lack of an Aadhaar-Linked Indian Phone Number: NRI retirees frequently lack an active Indian mobile connection linked to their Aadhaar, preventing them from receiving mandatory OTPs required during submission.
  • Dependency on Relatives for Digital Tasks: Many senior citizens struggle to navigate mobile applications or web portals independently. Those living abroad without nearby family members face extra challenges completing tech-driven submissions.
  • Long Journeys to Indian Missions: When online options fail, pensioners must visit an Indian Embassy, High Commission, or Consulate. In large foreign countries, traveling several hours to reach the nearest mission presents serious difficulty for elderly citizens.
  • Expensive International Postal Costs: Physical life certificates mailed to India via registered international post or courier services incur steep fees and take weeks to clear delivery pipelines.
  • Risk of Delay or Lost Documents: Transnational mail carries the risk of transit delays or lost paperwork, potentially missing pension disbursal deadlines.

Also Read | RBI FCNR(B) Swap Window Closed Early: What NRIs Need to Know

Can NRIs Submit Life Certificates via Registered Email?

Currently, overseas pensioners cannot submit their life certificates digitally through registered email. Although the Bharat Pensioner Samaj has requested policy updates allowing NRI central government pensioners to send authenticated certificates via email, the government has not enabled this digital pathway. NRIs must continue using the approved offline procedures if standard Jeevan Pramaan authentication fails.

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