Money
‘Worst recession of my lifetime’: Jim Rogers issues stark warning on US economy
Summary
- In an interview with Mint, Rogers said while Donald Trump wants to ‘make America great again’, his administration will find it hard to walk the talk.
- He also said he is tracking the Indian market but will invest in it only if asset prices fall further.
The recent stock market slump in the US has raised concerns about President Donald Trump's economic policies such as tariffs, immigration crackdowns and federal budget cuts. Will these policies eventually benefit the market and investors?
