Jio BlackRock CEO: Data-driven approach with fund manager insights sets us apart
With a data-driven approach using BlackRock’s Aladdin software and insights from human fund managers, Jio BlackRock CEO Sid Swaminathan shares the AMC's plans to disrupt the mutual fund industry
Jio BlackRock Asset Management Company is all set to launch its first actively managed fund, a flexicap fund, on 23 September. The AMC is an equal joint venture between Jio Financial Services and global investment giant BlackRock. What sets it apart from other funds? According to Sid Swaminathan, CEO of Jio BlackRock AMC, it has a data-driven approach using BlackRock’s Aladdin software with insights from human fund managers.