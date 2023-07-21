Jio Financial Services shares: How to calculate capital gains after Reliance demerger2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has demerged Jio Financial Services (JSFL). The sale of shares will be treated as capital gains for tax purposes
Jio Financial Services shares: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) demerged Jio Financial Services (JSFL) on 20 July. The share price of RIL ex-JFSL was valued at ₹2,580 per share while Jio Financial Services at ₹261.85 per share.
