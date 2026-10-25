J&K Bank boosts accident insurance to ₹1 crore for J&K government staff; Check key benefits and loan concessions

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has increased the group personal accident insurance cover for permanent Jammu and Kashmir government employees from the current ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore under a 5-year agreement signed with the Union Territory administration on 23 October 2026.

This agreement also focuses on enhancing disability benefits, financial assistance for employees' families, preferential loan facilities and banking concessions. The overall objective is to bring meaningful and positive changes in the lives of permanent government employees in the Union Territory.

What does the enhanced insurance cover include? As per the agreement, the accident insurance package provides ₹1.35 crore in air accident cover, ₹75 lakh for permanent total disability and ₹55 lakh for permanent partial disability.

Furthermore, there are also several noticeable additional benefits, including higher education assistance of ₹8 lakh for a male child and ₹10 lakh for a girl child following the insured employee’s untimely demise. In such cases, eligible families can also receive up to ₹10 lakh towards a girl child’s marriage, along with ₹10 lakh in air ambulance cover, subject to the applicable terms, rules and regulations.

This agreement was signed in the presence of Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, Shailendra Kumar, and J&K Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee. Given the uncertainties and unpredictability of life, the core aim of the agreement was to provide some semblance of assurance to citizens.

What other banking benefits are available? All permanent government employees will be eligible for zero-balance accounts, free international debit cards, with spouse add-on cards and lifetime-free RuPay credit cards.

The package also provides a 25-basis-point concession on applicable personal loan interest rates, subject to the prescribed benchmark floor. Processing fees and charges have been waived on automobile, personal, housing and education loans.

Several other meaningful facilities that are going to be provided subsequently include overdrafts of up to ₹6 lakh, subject to a maximum of six months' salary, and collateral-free education loans of up to ₹10 lakh for employees' children; along with 100% financing for new cars and two-wheelers. Housing repair and renovation loans of up to ₹10 lakh without a property mortgage are also available, subject to eligibility and scheme conditions.

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These steps and the enhanced cover offer a stronger financial safety net for employees and their immediate family members. Still, employees should carefully check the applicable policy terms, eligibility criteria and coverage conditions with the bank before relying on specific benefits.