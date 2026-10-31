J&K forms six-member panel to fast-track Old Pension Scheme coverage for eligible employees

The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a six-member committee to expedite the resolution of cases involving eligible government employees seeking meaningful coverage under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Furthermore, the move aims to ensure time-bound processing of applications and address procedural hurdles faced by employees whose posts or vacancies were advertised before the introduction of the New Pension Scheme (NPS)

As per an official order issued by the Finance Department, the committee will be chaired by the Director General (DG) of Accounts and Treasuries. Do note, its formation follows an earlier government order dated 28 September.

How the committee will process OPS cases The committee will coordinate with administrative departments, the J&K Funds Organisation, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), and Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, the designated central record-keeping institution, to facilitate the effective management and processing of all eligible cases and ensure meaningful compliance.

The primary responsibilities of the committee include examining cases, resolving issues, ensuring the complete proposal reaches the Finance Department, and facilitating the allotment of General Provident Fund (GPF) account numbers to employees whose OPS coverage has been cleared and approved by the competent authorities.

The panel is also going to be responsible for the transfer of accumulated pension funds to the government exchequer and, wherever applicable, to employees’ GPF accounts. In order to ensure proper allocation of funds in a seamless manner. It will help in addressing technical and procedural difficulties involving pension fund transfers, NPS transactions and financial reconciliation.

Departments to verify employee eligibility The concerned administrative departments will remain responsible for verifying employees' service details, basic data, recruitment advertisements or notifications, and appointment records before certifying eligibility under the applicable government orders.

In order to ensure timely compliance, the committee must submit periodic progress reports to the Administrative Secretary of the Finance Department. These reports will detail the number of cases received, scrutinised, recommended and approved, along with pending cases and reasons for delays.

The NPS cell of the Directorate General of Accounts and Treasuries will provide key technical, secretarial, and coordination support, along with constructive assistance with other associated aspects, to ensure that the process is completed seamlessly.