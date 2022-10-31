JM Financial Mutual Fund launches NFO JM Midcap Fund1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 02:12 PM IST
JM Midcap Fund aims to invest in high growth companies benefiting from demographic and structural trends
JM Financial Mutual Fund has announced the launch of JM Midcap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme that will predominantly invest in mid-cap stocks. The NFO is open for subscription from 31 October and closes on 14 November.