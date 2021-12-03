Job hoppers may have to pay GST for not serving the notice period. Details here

The SEBI registered expert went on to add that 18 per cent GST can be levied only when the employee has not served the notice period. Otherwise, it's employer who will pay the GST on the monthly salary of the employee. He also said that notice period is mentioned in the offer letter and it ranges from one month to even 3 months. So, an employee is advised to not just look at the salary break up while accepting the offer of its new recruiter but notice period as well.