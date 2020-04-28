Job loss covers mostly come as add-ons with other plans

As the covid-19 crisis deepens, job cuts are happening across sectors. But is there an insurance policy that could come to your rescue? Job loss insurance is not a standalone product in India yet. It comes as a feature or add-on with personal accident, critical illness and home loan protection policies.

Some other policies pay a lump sum for a number of unforeseen events, including job loss. Such policies pay up to fixed percentage (usually 2-3%) of the sum insured per month (for a maximum period of three months) in case a salaried policyholder loses his job. There is also a waiting period of 60-90 days before you can make a claim for job loss.

In the case of a personal accident cover, a fixed percentage of the sum insured is paid in case an injury or illness causes temporary total disability and the policyholder is unable to engage in employment. This is essentially an income replacement for a predetermined number of weeks.

Some critical illness plans give a specific daily cash benefit, hospitalisation for a specific number of hours is mandatory for it to kick in. Also, it is paid only for a fixed number of days in a policy year.

In home loan protection products, job loss cover is triggered if the policyholder is unable to pay the home loan EMIs due to job loss. But job loss has a defined meaning here. In most policies, only retrenchment-like situations are covered and not the loss of a job due to the policyholder’s performance or other disciplinary reasons. In the current situation, the job loss cover will kick in. But these add-ons usually cover only the EMIs, and mostly this amount is capped in terms of the number or value of the EMIs.

Given the bouquet of products available, it’s better to have an emergency corpus.

