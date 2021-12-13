Joint home loan: EMI repayment options and income tax benefit rules

Please note that it is not necessary that the respective shares of the joint owners in the property and in the home loan should be the same. It may vary as one joint owner may fund his share in the property through his own sources whereas the other joint owner funds it through the home loan and under takes to service the home loan by himself alone. In such a situation he alone would be able to claim the tax benefits for the home loan as he alone would be servicing the home loan. Please note that the respective share of joint owners in the property and the home loan get crystalized in the beginning and cannot be changed later on.