Joint home loans in India: Pros and cons for couples to boost eligibility and save tax

Joint home loans are increasingly becoming popular in India, especially among young couples and nuclear families looking to construct or purchase a new house.
A joint home loan is a financial arrangement in which multiple individuals share the responsibility of loan repayment.
This kind of arrangement has several advantages and disadvantages.
This write-up discusses the key pros and cons of taking a joint home loan.
Couples should fully understand the loan agreement, terms, and conditions before opting for a joint home loan. It is also important to discuss the legal ramifications of not paying the loan with a certified financial planner even before applying for a joint home loan.
Proper legal documentation, such as co-ownership agreements, EMI share distribution, bank details, etc, is essential to clarify ownership and borrowing shares in case of problems later on.
As of April 9, 2025, HDFC Bank offers home loan interest rates beginning from 8.70% per annum, while State Bank of India (SBI) provides home loan interest rates starting from 8.25% per annum.
Note: The home loan interest rates discussed above are illustrative in nature only. For the exact and updated home loan rates, related terms and conditions consider reaching out to the official website of your respective lender and their designated customer service team.
Therefore, joint home loans offer immense advantages but, due to the associated drawbacks, require careful consideration and professional guidance.
Hence, by understanding these crucial aspects, couples can make an informed decision appropriate for their financial goals and current circumstances.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as financial or legal advice. Readers are advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor or legal expert before making any home loan decisions.
