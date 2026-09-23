Tax benefits on co-owned house hinge on actual contribution, not ownership share

Shipra Singh
4 min read23 Sep 2026, 04:28 PM IST
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Interest deduction for joint owners should be examined based on the applicable ownership, loan liability and actual payment arrangements,
Summary
Tax benefits for co-owned properties should not be seen as a hack to maximise tax between spouses, but rather should depend on the actual contribution of each co-owner.

Buying a house jointly with your spouse does not necessarily mean both of you get an equal share of the tax benefits associated with a house property. A recent tax tribunal ruling shows why the actual contribution made towards buying the property matters more than simply adding a co-owner to the title document.

In Himanshu Manoranjan Bhatt v. ITO, the taxpayer had sold a residential property and earned long-term capital gains of 72.83 lakh. He then bought another flat for 1.37 crore jointly with his wife and claimed exemption on the entire capital gain under Section 82 of the Income-tax Act 2025.

Section 82 allows an individual or Hindu Undivided Family selling a qualifying residential house to save tax on the long-term capital gain by investing in another residential house. When a jointly owned property is sold, each co-owner first calculates the capital gain arising to them. The Section 82 (erstwhile Sec 54) exemption is then considered separately for each taxpayer.

Bhatt argued that he had funded the new property and his wife's name was included only for convenience. The assessing officer, however, allowed only 68.5 lakh–half the purchase price–as Bhatt's investment. Since the flat was jointly owned by the couple, the officer attributed only 50% of its cost to him. The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) also upheld this view. The Mumbai Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), however, disagreed.

The tribunal said the extent of benefit for Section 82 is based on how much Bhatt had actually invested in the new house. The payment trail showed that 1.27 crore received from selling the old property went towards buying the new flat, while the tax department had not established that his wife had contributed half its cost.

The ITAT therefore allowed exemption on Bhatt's entire capital gain of 72.83 lakh and deleted the remaining taxable gain of 4.33 lakh.

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“Simply adding a spouse or family member's name to the property does not, by itself, make that person entitled to the Section 82 exemption,” says Mrugakshi Joshi, advocate at D.M. Harish & Co. LLP. Conversely, having your spouse's name on the house does not necessarily restrict your exemption to 50% either.

How Section 54 works for a jointly owned house

Section 82 allows an individual or Hindu Undivided Family selling a qualifying residential house to save tax on the long-term capital gain by investing in another residential house. When a jointly owned property is sold, each co-owner first calculates the capital gain arising to them. The Section 54 exemption is then considered separately for each taxpayer.

SR Patnaik, partner and head of taxation at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, says the exemption is available to the extent of the amount actually invested by each individual in the new residential property. “So, if one co-owner can demonstrate that he or she funded a larger part of the new house, the Section 82 benefit can correspond to that investment.” It would help to keep the sale proceeds, bank statements and documents supporting the payment trail that can help establish who actually made the investment if the transaction comes under scrutiny.

What about home loan interest?

A similar issue can arise when a couple with joint ownership of a house is repaying a joint home loan. Does a 50:50 ownership automatically result in a 50:50 split of the interest deduction? Not necessarily, say experts.

“For Section 22(b) (Sec 24 (b) of the old Income Tax Act) too, ownership alone does not determine the deduction. The co-owner's entitlement to interest deduction depends on his or her corresponding liability and contribution towards the interest on the housing loan,” said Joshi.

Consider a couple that owns a house in a 40:60 ratio, but the husband and wife actually service the loan in a 20:80 ratio. Patnaik said the interest deduction would follow the interest actually payable and paid by each spouse, which in this example is 20:80, rather than automatically following the 40:60 ownership ratio.

For a self-occupied property, interest deduction on home loan is capped at 2 lakh for each eligible co-owner under the old tax regime. To maximise this benefit, spouses sometimes register as co-owners and claim up to 2 lakh each ( 4 lakh in total), particularly in the initial years of a loan when the interest outgo is high. In many cases they split the deduction equally without considering how much of the interest each spouse actually pays.

However, this should not be followed blindly.

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Pallav Pradyumn Narang, partner at CNK, pointed out that where one spouse pays more than his or her ownership share in the property, the excess would generally be treated either as a loan to the other spouse or a gift. “Gifting attracts clubbing provisions under Section 64(1)(iv), which means income arising from the portion of the property effectively funded for the other spouse may be clubbed with the income of the spouse who provided the funds,” he said.

The broader takeaway is that the tax benefits for co-owned properties should not be seen as a hack to maximise tax between spouses, but rather should depend on the actual contribution of each co-owner.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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