Tax benefits on co-owned house hinge on actual contribution, not ownership share

Buying a house jointly with your spouse does not necessarily mean both of you get an equal share of the tax benefits associated with a house property. A recent tax tribunal ruling shows why the actual contribution made towards buying the property matters more than simply adding a co-owner to the title document.
In Himanshu Manoranjan Bhatt v. ITO, the taxpayer had sold a residential property and earned long-term capital gains of ₹72.83 lakh. He then bought another flat for ₹1.37 crore jointly with his wife and claimed exemption on the entire capital gain under Section 82 of the Income-tax Act 2025.