Joint, mutual or separate wills? How couples should plan their estate

My wife and I are planning our estate. Should we make a joint Will, separate Wills, or consider a mutual Will?

– Name withheld on request The Indian Succession Act, 1925 does not expressly deal with joint or mutual Wills. Both concepts originate in English common law and have gradually become part of Indian estate planning practice.

A joint Will is a single document signed by two or more individuals, usually spouses, setting out how their respective assets will be distributed. In effect, it combines two separate Wills into one document.

Each person’s wishes apply only to their own assets and take effect upon their death.

What makes it mutual? A mutual Will goes a step further. It is founded on an understanding between the individuals that their Wills are linked. Typically, this involves two elements: each person benefits the other, and there is an agreement that the arrangement will not be changed unilaterally after one of them dies. This mutuality may be expressly recorded or implied from the circumstances.

If the intention is that the surviving spouse should not alter the ultimate distribution of assets, that restriction must be clearly written into the Will. Without such clarity, the law will generally treat each person’s share separately, allowing the survivor to rewrite their Will. Silence on whether changes are permitted can create significant risk.

Choosing what fits The appropriate choice depends entirely on a family’s circumstances.

A joint Will may suit couples seeking a simple and flexible arrangement, particularly where beneficiary interests are aligned and the risk of competing claims is low. It also preserves flexibility to respond to changes in family or financial situations.

A mutual Will may be appropriate in second marriages or blended families, where specific beneficiaries—such as children from a previous relationship—require protection. However, because it can restrict the surviving spouse’s freedom after the first death, it must be used cautiously.

Put simply, a joint Will is about convenience and administrative ease. A mutual will is about creating a binding arrangement that continues even after one person’s death.

The case for clarity The best safeguard is precision. If a couple opts for a single document, it should clearly state whether the survivor may revoke or amend their share.

Often, a cleaner solution is to execute separate Wills that mirror each other’s intentions while remaining independently revocable.

Where the objective is to preserve an agreed succession plan over time, establishing a trust may be considered as a broader estate planning strategy.