Joint ownership over: Former property holder still uses address on Aadhaar and bank—should you worry? Experts explain

Suppose two brothers jointly own a residential property, with each holding a 50% share. Later, one brother buys the other brother’s 50% share, becoming the sole owner of the property. The former co-owner then moves out of the residence.
However, he continues to use the property’s address on his Aadhaar card and maintains bank accounts with the same address. Does this create any legal risk for the sole owner? Can the former co-owner’s Aadhaar or bank records affect the ownership of the property? Here’s what experts have to say.
“Once a co-owner has validly transferred his share in an immovable property through a duly executed and registered instrument, the fact that he continues to use the property’s address on Aadhaar, bank accounts or other records does not, by itself, establish any continuing ownership interest in the property,” Ketan Mukhija, Partner and Co-Head of PE/VC at Kochhar & Co., said.
Aadhaar is an identity document, and its address field is not a title document. Similarly, a bank’s KYC address records a customer's contact or address particulars; it does not establish ownership of the premises. Therefore, retaining the old address does not automatically make the Aadhaar or bank records invalid or void after the sale, Amitraj Kaushal, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, explained.
An address appearing in an identity or financial record does not, by itself, trigger a change. However, he said the former co-owner should update his address where required under applicable KYC and, practically, provide his new address to banks and other institutions.
“The critical distinction is between the former owner's debt and the ownership of the property. A creditor cannot ordinarily acquire rights over property merely because the debtor's Aadhaar or bank records continue to show that address,” Kaushal said.
“In execution proceedings, attachment is generally against property belonging to, or over which, the judgment-debtor has the requisite disposing power,” Mukhija added.
However, he said a creditor may challenge a transfer of immovable property if it was made with the intention of defeating or delaying creditors, subject to the statutory protection for a transferee who acquired the property in good faith and for consideration under Section 53 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882.
Kaushal said recovery agents may still visit the address because it remains in the debtor's records. The new owner should not obstruct any lawful proceedings but can produce the title documents and ask the creditor or recovery agency to correct its records. He should keep the following documents to protect himself:
Kaushal suggested the following approach at the time of sale and after the sale:
If the sale has already taken place, the purchaser can formally request such updates and retain evidence of the request. The purchaser cannot ordinarily change the former co-owner’s Aadhaar or bank records himself, Mukhija added.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Readers should consult a qualified legal professional for advice specific to their circumstances.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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