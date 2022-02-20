Joint property: Income tax rules on home loan explained

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We are purchasing a residential house costing ₹51 lakh rupees for our own occupation where me, my brother and my father will be co-owners. The margin money (approx. 33% of the Agreement Value) will be paid by my father. The balance cost of the property will be funded by way of a bank loan to be taken by me and my brother. Out share in the home loan will be 50% each and accordingly we both will service the home loan equally. Wanted to understand what would be the legal ownership share in this property of each one of us? Who and how much tax benefits on the home loan will be available to each one of us in the above scenario? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We are purchasing a residential house costing ₹51 lakh rupees for our own occupation where me, my brother and my father will be co-owners. The margin money (approx. 33% of the Agreement Value) will be paid by my father. The balance cost of the property will be funded by way of a bank loan to be taken by me and my brother. Out share in the home loan will be 50% each and accordingly we both will service the home loan equally. Wanted to understand what would be the legal ownership share in this property of each one of us? Who and how much tax benefits on the home loan will be available to each one of us in the above scenario?

The ownership of an asset depends on the proportion in which each one has contributed towards the total cost of the asset. The source of funding may differ for each one of the joint owner. Your father will be 1/3 owner of the property where as you both the brothers will also own 1/3rd of the property as you are contributing your share by taking home loan in your name. Even if you and your brother only intend to service the home loan your father will have to be a co-borrower to the loan and sign the home loan application. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The ownership of an asset depends on the proportion in which each one has contributed towards the total cost of the asset. The source of funding may differ for each one of the joint owner. Your father will be 1/3 owner of the property where as you both the brothers will also own 1/3rd of the property as you are contributing your share by taking home loan in your name. Even if you and your brother only intend to service the home loan your father will have to be a co-borrower to the loan and sign the home loan application. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As is evident in your case that the ownership shares in the property and share in the home loan need not be the same. In case of joint property, the tax benefits for home loan are available to the person who is a joint owner as well as a borrower servicing the home loan. Though your father will be a joint owner as well as a co-borrower but he will not be able to claim any tax benefits for home loan since he is not servicing the home loan. So you and your brother only will be able to claim the tax benefits for home loan under Section 80C for repayment of principal amount of Rs. 1.50 lakh and upto Rs. 2 lakhs for interest payment under Section 24(b) as you two only will be servicing the home loan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on Twitter.