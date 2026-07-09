July 2026 DA hike: 3% increase most likely as June inflation data guides decision, says expert

Central government employees and pensioners are likely to receive a 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike starting July. This hike is projected based on the current inflation trend. Given that the projections have raised hopes among lakhs of serving central government employees and pensioners, the final increase will still depend on the June 2026 All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data. This metric will help determine the exact DA calculation.

How many times is the DA revised in a year and why? The Central government revises DA twice every year. It is generally effective from 1 January, and the second revision from 1 July. This revision aims to assist central government employees and pensioners in offsetting the impact of inflation. The revision is based on the average movement in AICPI-IW, thus making monthly inflation readings significant in the final calculations.

In accordance with the AICPI-IW trend recorded so far, experts believe a 3% increase is the most likely outcome. However, they stress that the final figure cannot be confirmed until the June inflation data is released and the government makes a decision on the same.

Why does a 3% Dearness Allowance hike look likely? Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explained the current outlook, saying, “Based on the AICPI-IW trend so far, a 3% Dearness Allowance hike appears to be the most likely outcome. However, the June AICPI-IW data will determine the final revision. While the increase may appear modest, it helps protect employees' purchasing power against inflation and provides some relief to household budgets. Until then, the estimate remains indicative, not confirmed.”

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is expected to release the All-India Consumer Price Index (CPI) and inflation data for June 2026 on Monday, 13 July.

Hence, if the projections hold, the revised DA will benefit millions of serving central government employees and pensioners, as pensioners will receive the corresponding Dearness Relief (DR).

The government generally makes announcements regarding the DA revisions upon reviewing the complete inflation data, current economic factors and obtaining Cabinet approval. Once approval is granted, the revised allowances will take effect from 1 July, with all eligible recipients receiving arrears from the determined date if the announcement is made later.