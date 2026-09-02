July DA hike, 8th Pay Commission: What Central government employees need to know

Central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the Union government's decision on the July 2026 Dearness Allowance (DA) revision. The DA rate is revised twice a year using a prescribed formula linked to the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW).

Government decision awaited on July 2026 DA rate As of today, no official notification has been made by the cabinet on the revised DA rate.

The government increased the DA by 2 percentage points, from 58% to 60%, effective 1 January 2026. The corresponding Dearness Relief for pensioners was also boosted to 60%. The second such announcement for this year is awaited.

The DA revision is directly linked to the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). Under the elaborate system, index data is used to determine the DA rate for the January-June and July-December periods. The accurate rate for July will be known only after the government issues the official announcement.

If the revision is 3 percentage points, the DA would rise from 60% to 63%. For now, this is speculative.

8th Pay Commission consultations The Union government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. The Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was established on 3 November 2025 by the central government. This temporary body will submit its recommendations to the government after consultation with the relevant government bodies, pensioners, and other stakeholders. Its mandate covers pay, allowances, pensions and service improvement.

The most recent meeting, held at HCM RIPA, Jaipur, concluded yesterday. The goal of this meeting was to broaden participation and provide a platform for serving employees to put forward their views and ideas.

Upcoming 8th Pay Commission meetings The official schedule of the 8th Pay Commission includes:

Consultations in Puducherry on 9 September Consultations in Chandigarh from 16 September to 18 Bengaluru on October 7 and 8 The 8th Pay Commission will submit its recommendations to the central government. This report is expected to be tabled by May-June 2027.

Any revision in salaries, fitment factor, allowances or pensions, if undertaken, will depend on the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations and the government’s subsequent decision.

During the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, fitment factors of 1.86 and 2.57 were decided, respectively. For the 8th Pay Commission, unions and associations such as BPMS, NC(JCM) and AIDEF are aiming for a higher fitment factor.