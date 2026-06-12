June 2026: Prominent small finance banks offer FD rates of up to 8.10% — check details

Global markets are reeling under the strain of multiple conflicts. The ongoing war between the US and Israel against Iran, coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war, has triggered sharp volatility and disrupted supply chains worldwide. Inflation has surged, adding to the uncertainty.

In this challenging economic climate, fixed deposits offered by prominent small finance banks present a lucrative opportunity for Indian investors. These instruments are predictable, relatively low-risk and currently offer interest rates of up to 8.10%. They are worth considering for both short- and medium-term economic objectives.

FD rates by prominent small finance banks in June 2026

Bank 1 – 2 Years 2 – 3 Years 3 – 5 Years AU Small Finance Bank 7.10% 7.25% 7% Equitas Small Finance Bank 6.90% 7.40% 7% ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.75% 7.75% 6% Jana Small Finance Bank 7.30% 7.50% 7.77% Suryoday Small Finance Bank 7.60% 8.10% 7.90% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10% 7.50% 7.25% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.40% 7.25% 7.55%

Data as on respective banks’ website on 5 June 2026; Rates for deposits under ₹3 Cr; Compiled by BankBazaar.com.

These investment options can help investors protect their finances from economic volatility and uncertainty. However, one must consider several important factors before locking in their investment in these fixed deposits. Let us discuss them briefly.

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Five factors to keep in mind before booking an FD in a small finance bank 1. Compare tenure-wise returns: Focus on comparing tenure-wise returns. Check and match the deposit period with your long-term economic objectives before investing.

2. Check deposit insurance coverage: All bank deposits in the country are insured up to ₹5 lakh, per depositor, per bank. That is why you can consider a sensible diversification of funds for very large amounts to further secure them.

3. Evaluate liquidity needs: Understand your liquidity needs before putting your funds in any asset class, especially FDs, because premature withdrawals can attract penalties, thereby damaging the long-term wealth-creation potential.

4. Consider post-tax returns: Interest earned on fixed deposits is taxable, hence compare post-tax returns with other suitable investment options. Don’t rush with any investments without due diligence.

5. Assess the bank’s overall suitability: Interest rates are important, but consider other factors such as service quality, digital banking facilities, grievance redressal mechanism and your comfort level with the financial institution.

Given that lucrative FD rates can boost returns, investors should still avoid making investment decisions solely on the basis of interest rates or the persuasion of customer support agents.

Also Read | Should small finance banks be a part of your FD strategy?