Jupiter partners RazorpayX to provide payroll platform

Shashank Mehta, Sr. Director and General Manager of RazorpayX, said, “One of the key offerings of RazorpayX has been automating payroll disbursement and compliance along with tax payments and filing for businesses, in return saving up time for businesses to continue to focus on creating greater growth. With our partnership with Jupiter, a frontrunner in creating new digital banking experiences, we hope to provide businesses and their employees with an industry-leading offering."