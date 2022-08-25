Jupiter partners RazorpayX to provide payroll platform

This integration will enable corporates to open salary accounts for their employees with Jupiter in under 5 minutes, using a link unique to the organization. The relevant employee details are then automatically synced with RazorpayX Payroll
Fintech platform Jupiter has collaborated with RazorpayX to provide a comprehensive payroll platform for companies to ensure a seamless and on-demand banking experience for their employees, right from their first day of joining.
The partnership enables organizations to maintain a single dashboard for all things salary and helps automate the entire processes of salary calculation, salary disbursal, managing the provident fund, gratuity, insurance, salary accounts, and more in a hassle-free manner.
Sahil Sorathiya, Product- Growth and Community, Jupiter, said, “The partnership comes at an opportune time that will ensure fast and efficient HR processes, providing a superior employee experience. Together, our synergies will help build an all-inclusive and innovative platform that will transform and create a progressive working environment for companies."
This integration will enable corporates to open salary accounts for their employees with Jupiter in under 5 minutes, using a link unique to the organization. The relevant employee details are then automatically synced with RazorpayX Payroll which makes salary transfers instant and takes up to 10 minutes for companies to process payroll.
Shashank Mehta, Sr. Director and General Manager of RazorpayX, said, “One of the key offerings of RazorpayX has been automating payroll disbursement and compliance along with tax payments and filing for businesses, in return saving up time for businesses to continue to focus on creating greater growth. With our partnership with Jupiter, a frontrunner in creating new digital banking experiences, we hope to provide businesses and their employees with an industry-leading offering."